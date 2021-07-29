Global Heat Exchangers Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Application and Region

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchangers Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Heat Exchangers Market size was estimated at USD 16.39 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 17.93 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.71% to reach USD 28.59 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Heat Exchangers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the Heat Exchangers Market was examined across Air Conditioning, Chemical Plants, Food & Beverage, Others, Petrochemical Plants, Petroleum Refineries, and Power Stations.

Based on Type, the Heat Exchangers Market was examined across Adiabatic Wheel Heat Exchanger, Plate Heat Exchanger, Regenerative Heat Exchanger, and Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger.

Based on Geography, the Heat Exchangers Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Heat Exchangers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Heat Exchangers Market, including Alfa Laval, API Heat Transfer, Danfoss, Gunter, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver, Hisaka Works, HRS Heat Exchangers, Kelvion Holdings, Modine Manufacturing Company, Sierra, SPX Corporation, and Xylem.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Heat Exchangers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Heat Exchangers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Heat Exchangers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Heat Exchangers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Heat Exchangers Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Heat Exchangers Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Heat Exchangers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing need for smaller and more efficient cooling solutions

5.1.1.2. Growing demand from the automotive sector

5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for heat exchangers because of less environmental impact

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues related to heat exchangers such as fouling and corrosion

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological development in the heat exchanger industry

5.1.3.2. Robust industrial expansion in developing countries such as the Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High maintenance cost and replacement of any part is difficult

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Heat Exchangers Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Air Conditioning

6.3. Chemical Plants

6.4. Food & Beverage

6.5. Others

6.6. Petrochemical Plants

6.7. Petroleum Refineries

6.8. Power Stations



7. Heat Exchangers Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adiabatic Wheel Heat Exchanger

7.3. Plate Heat Exchanger

7.4. Regenerative Heat Exchanger

7.5. Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger



8. Americas Heat Exchangers Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Heat Exchangers Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Heat Exchangers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alfa Laval

12.2. API Heat Transfer

12.3. Danfoss

12.4. Gunter

12.5. Hindustan Dorr-Oliver

12.6. Hisaka Works

12.7. HRS Heat Exchangers

12.8. Kelvion Holdings

12.9. Modine Manufacturing Company

12.10. Sierra

12.11. SPX Corporation

12.12. Xylem



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9r80n