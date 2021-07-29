Festi hf.: Presentation of Q2 2021 results

Festi hf. published its Q2 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements after market closing on 28 July 2021.
Please find attached the Q2 2021 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 29 July 2021 at 8:30.
Attachment
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Kopavogi, ICELAND
Festi hf. published its Q2 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements after market closing on 28 July 2021.
Please find attached the Q2 2021 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 29 July 2021 at 8:30.
Attachment