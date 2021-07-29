Paint Process Automation Market to Garner $9.22 Billion By 2030: AMR

Portland,OR, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global paint process automation market generated $3.34 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 185 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5880

Cost-effective painting process and consistent results offered by paint process automation coupled with the potential to meet industry-specific needs have boosted the growth of the global paint process automation market. However, high installation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for sustainability and integration of advanced technologies with painting robots are expected to create new lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak presented several challenges for the manufacturing and sales of robots. Several countries imposed strict lockdown, which partially or completely closed manufacturing facilities. The disruption of the supply chain and increased prices of raw materials negatively affected the market.

However, automation technologies were preferred during the pandemic as they offered a solution without spreading the virus.





The report segments the global paint process automation market on the basis of offering, purpose, type, vertical, and geography.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5880

On the basis of purpose, the exterior segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the market. However, the interior segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The global paint process automation market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Paint Process Automation Market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5880?reqfor=covid

The global paint process automation market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, CMA Robotics, DURR AG, Epistolio robot, FANUC AMERICA CORPORATION, Graco Inc., KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Staubli International AG, and YASKAWA ELECTRIC PTE LTD.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.