EMEA Par-Baked Bread Market to hit $3 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The EMEA par-baked bread market is anticipated to cross USD 3 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing number of industrial bakeries, rising popularity of small specialty bakeries and proliferating demand for bakery products in the region will drive the EMEA par-baked bread industry expansion during the projected period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the industry value chain significantly. Par-baked bread is heavily reliant on various raw material supplies for smooth production and distribution of the product. The pandemic has also compelled many store owners and artisan bakers and bakeries to shut their stores or operate them at a limited capacity. This has negatively impacted the market revenue generation.

Convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets will continue to account for a major share in the EMEA market as these offer consumers the freedom to check and verify the quality of the products. The changing demographic trends have led to growing reliance on larger stores for their convenience amid a fast-paced lifestyle.

Some major findings of EMEA par-baked bread market report include:

The growing consumption of bakery products that can be baked later by customers and consumed according to their convenience is gaining traction over the past few years.

Loafs to be the most popular product type with more than 45% share throughout the study timespan.

Bakery chains will be the fastest growing end-use segment.

Turkey, Russia, UK, and Germany will account for more than 40% market share.

Key industry players in the EMEA par-baked bread market are Rich Products Corporation, The Soufflet Group, Menissez, Greendale Group, Bakemart Gourmet, Prima International, Lantmannen Unibake, Vandemoortele, Country Style Foods Europe des Pains and Delifrance.

These players focus on capacity upgrades as well as acquisitions to increase their competitive edge.

Rolls will account for around 10% share of the EMEA par-baked bread market by 2027. Rolls can be converted into sandwiches and consumed or can be eaten directly with the availability of different types of flavours. Rolls due to their compact size and shape are gaining traction in the Middle Eastern & African countries as they are economical and usually do not require much processing, making them an ideal form of bread for consumption.

The growing demand for bakery products that have low calories and are incorporated with natural ingredients is driving the EMEA par-baked bread market statistics. Growing urbanization and rising income levels in many African countries are driving the bakery industry, providing fresh & natural food as compared to fast food & other oily products, further providing the necessary impetus to the EMEA par-baked bread industry expansion.

