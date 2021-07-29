Michael Thompson Receives the John P. Walsh Award

Palm Beach Gardens, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This special award recognizes one who exemplifies unwavering determination to the profession and true servant leadership to elevate and support the profession and his peers. Money Concepts International, Inc., an independent wealth management and financial planning firm, recognized Michael Thompson by presenting him with the John P. Walsh Award. This award is in recognition of his unwavering determination to the expansion of the financial planning industry, his dedication to the elevation of the profession, and his commitment to help and support his peers. His leadership and integrity are an inspiration to us all! John P. Walsh was the founder of Money Concepts and served as its chief executive officer for the first 30 years of operation. When Mr. Walsh passed away, his son and current President & CEO Denis Walsh established this award to recognize those who exemplify unselfish servant leadership in the firm and the financial planning industry, just as his father did. This is not an annual award but is presented only when there is true merit to do so.

About Money Concepts®: Money Concepts Capital Corp. is a privately owned independent broker-dealer and dually registered as a Registered Investment Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Established in 1979, and its parent company Money Concepts International, Inc. has a network of approximately 700 financial professional’s centers nationwide. In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts® provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions, and tax professionals. Money Concepts® advisors provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternative investment services.

Attachments