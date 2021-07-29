Redwood Logistics Recognized for Sustainability Efforts, Helping Customers Reduce Environmental Impact

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, has been named one of the 75 Green Supply Chain Partners (G75) by Inbound Logistics and the “ Top Green Provider of 2021 ” by Food Logistics. Redwood was recognized by both distinguished industry resources for its ambitious ongoing sustainability initiatives, including the introduction of the Redwood Sustainability Curve which guides shippers in reducing their carbon footprint.



​​Whether it’s cutting back on the use of fossil fuels or finding better ways to use resources, supply chain sustainability has not only become critical in the fight against climate change, but also vital to the success of a business. Like any other initiative, launching a successful sustainability program starts with understanding, transparency and accountability. Redwood’s Managed Services team works closely with customers to evaluate their supply chains and implement sustainability efforts which ensure companies also remain profitable, proving that a sustainability program can be cost-effective when implemented efficiently.

“Redwood’s Managed Services team coaches our customers to help them accelerate their sustainability initiatives,” said Christina Ryan, Executive Vice President of Managed Services, Redwood. “Through our newly designed Redwood Sustainability Curve, we work with companies to reduce their carbon footprint by increasing efficiency of their supply chains through a strategic combination of empty mile reduction, mode conversion, LTL consolidation and other dynamic green initiatives.”

Furthermore, Redwood has committed to promoting sustainability within its LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service) which streamlines processes by improving efficiency and simultaneously reducing energy consumption. At the heart of LPaaS is RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s proprietary iPaaS, which integrates best-in-breed logistics technologies and services into a cohesive digital and physical supply chain. RedwoodConnect™ is built exclusively on serverless infrastructure, which reduces carbon output by an estimated 55 thousand pounds per customer compared to traditional underutilized server architecture, enabling control over capacity and energy consumption.



“Sustainability is an important part of our culture at Redwood and we are committed to continually enhancing our efforts each year. Our goal is not only to be a sustainability role model in the industry, but to also help our customers implement their own green strategies that will flow throughout the entirety of their supply chains,” said Mark Yeager, Chief Executive Officer, Redwood. “Redwood is committed to continued investment in sustainability across a number of initiatives, searching for new methods while endorsing company-wide sustainability projects, encouraging day-to-day efficiency and engaging in strategic partnerships with companies and industry leaders that pursue excellence in supply chain sustainability.”

Inbound Logistics' 75 Green Supply Chain Partners (G75) profiles companies demonstrating their commitment to sustainable supply chain, logistics and transportation practices. IL editors choose the G75 by considering a company's corporate sustainability initiatives, collaborative customer-driven projects and participation in public-private partnerships. Four benchmarks carry weight in the decision-making: measurable green results, sustainability innovation, continuous improvement and industry recognition. To view the list of G75 winners, visit www.inboundlogistics.com .

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The list showcases companies that have found new ways to promote sustainability throughout their operations and for their customers. To view the list of 2021 Top Green Providers, visit www.foodlogistics.com .

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for nearly 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model— LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, connect with Redwood at www.redwoodlogistics.com.

