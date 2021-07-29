Overstock Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights, from continuing operations

• Total net revenue was $795 million, an increase of 4% year over year • Gross profit was $175 million or 22.0% of total net revenue • Income from continuing operations was $82 million • Diluted earnings per share was $1.72 • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $44 million, which represents 5.6% of net revenue • YTD net cash provided by operating activities was $120 million • At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $536 million

"In a significant quarter for the company, I am proud to report Overstock delivered both growth and profitability in the second quarter of 2021 as we lapped the start of the pandemic," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Our strong and consistent results stem from foundational operational improvements in the business, a disciplined strategy, and intense focus. The furniture and home furnishings market is large and growing. We expect this market to benefit from strong and sustained demand, and to continue to migrate online over time. Overstock remains well positioned to capture market share and sustain its profitable trajectory through the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

"In addition to our solid operating results, Overstock recorded two significant accounting items in the second quarter," continued Johnson. "First, based on our consistent profitability and current go-forward outlook, we have released $47 million of our tax valuation allowance. This release illustrates confidence in our ability to continue to deliver sustainable, profitable market share growth. Second, in conjunction with the closing of the transaction with Pelion Venture Partners, we recognized a $228 million net gain, included in discontinued operations. It is great to have the Pelion transaction closed and the Pelion team focused on the Medici Ventures Fund companies."

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

• Active customers reached 9.2 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 31% year over year • LTM net revenue per active customer was $310 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 20% year over year • Orders delivered in the second quarter of 2021 were 3.7 million, a decrease of 22% year over year • Average order value was $213 for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 33% year over year • Orders per active customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.69 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.62 for the second quarter of 2020 • Orders placed on a mobile device were 49.9% of gross merchandise sales in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 52.7% for the second quarter of 2020

Partnership with Pelion Ventures Partners

On April 23, 2021, we entered into a Limited Partnership Agreement with Pelion MV GP, L.L.C. ("Pelion"), in which Pelion became the sole general partner, holding a 1% equity interest in the partnership, and Overstock became a limited partner, holding a 99% equity interest in the partnership. Commensurate with closing, we recognized a $228 million gain during the quarter, net of income taxes, as part of income from discontinued operations, as we recorded the fair value of our retained equity method investments in the partnership and tZERO. Additionally, our retained equity interest in the limited partnership and tZERO were recognized as equity method investments on our consolidated balance sheets in the amount of $330 million.

Financial Reporting Presentation in Accordance with the Pelion Transaction

Medici Ventures' blockchain businesses, including tZERO, met the criteria to be reported as held for sale and discontinued operations as of March 31, 2021, due to their anticipated deconsolidation. As a result of closing the transaction during the second quarter of 2021, these businesses' operating results for the periods prior to deconsolidation have been reflected in our consolidated statements of income as discontinued operations. Additionally, the related assets and liabilities of these businesses associated with the prior periods are classified as discontinued operations in our consolidated balance sheets. As a result of closing this transaction, Overstock has reorganized its remaining businesses into a single reportable operating segment, Retail. Corporate-related overhead costs are included in Retail continuing operations.

Release of Tax Valuation Allowance

Each quarter we assess the recoverability of our deferred tax assets. In our assessment for the period ended June 30, 2021, we concluded it is more likely than not that our deferred tax assets related to United States federal income and all states with the exception of Utah will be realizable, therefore, we released approximately $47 million of our valuation allowance. We still maintain a valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets for capital losses and the state of Utah.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 536,445 $ 495,425 Restricted cash 1,208 1,197 Accounts receivable, net 33,008 22,867 Inventories 7,009 6,243 Prepaids and other current assets 27,554 22,879 Current assets of discontinued operations — 34,129 Total current assets 605,224 582,740 Property and equipment, net 109,693 113,767 Deferred tax assets, net 33,252 37 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Equity securities 330,778 1,412 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,242 17,297 Other long-term assets, net 2,376 2,646 Long-term assets of discontinued operations — 106,155 Total assets $ 1,101,725 $ 830,214 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 166,671 $ 109,759 Accrued liabilities 112,683 123,646 Unearned revenue 84,447 72,165 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,612 5,152 Other current liabilities 3,413 2,935 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 13,924 Total current liabilities 371,826 327,581 Long-term debt, net 39,676 41,334 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,364 13,206 Other long-term liabilities 3,679 4,082 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations — 7,685 Total liabilities 425,545 393,888 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000 Series A-1, issued and outstanding - 4,204 and 4,204 — — Series B, issued and outstanding - 357 and 357 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 46,607 and 46,331 Outstanding shares - 43,012 and 42,768 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 954,518 970,873 Accumulated deficit (199,229 ) (525,233 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (545 ) (553 ) Treasury stock at cost - 3,595 and 3,563 (78,568 ) (71,399 ) Equity attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. 676,180 373,692 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests — 62,634 Total stockholders' equity 676,180 436,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,101,725 $ 830,214







Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 794,536 $ 766,956 $ 1,454,397 $ 1,106,554 Cost of goods sold 619,710 589,044 1,126,047 854,436 Gross profit 174,826 177,912 328,350 252,118 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 85,272 79,215 158,810 115,560 Technology 30,383 29,063 60,906 56,344 General and administrative 22,660 20,837 45,531 44,722 Total operating expenses 138,315 129,115 265,247 216,626 Operating income 36,511 48,797 63,103 35,492 Interest expense, net (130 ) (364 ) (285 ) (375 ) Other income (expense), net 298 246 72 (41 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 36,679 48,679 62,890 35,076 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (45,726 ) 840 (45,533 ) 1,003 Income from continuing operations 82,405 47,839 108,423 34,073 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income

taxes 227,372 (13,458 ) 217,246 (19,257 ) Consolidated net income 309,777 34,381 325,669 14,816 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests—discontinued operations (134 ) (1,975 ) (335 ) (5,207 ) Net income attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ 309,911 $ 36,356 $ 326,004 $ 20,023 Net income per share of common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—basic Continuing operations $ 1.73 $ 1.12 $ 2.27 $ 0.82 Discontinued operations 4.78 (0.27 ) 4.58 (0.34 ) Total $ 6.51 $ 0.85 $ 6.85 $ 0.48 Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—diluted Continuing operations $ 1.72 $ 1.11 $ 2.26 $ 0.81 Discontinued operations 4.75 (0.27 ) 4.54 (0.34 ) Total $ 6.47 $ 0.84 $ 6.80 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 43,009 40,329 42,948 40,243 Diluted 43,314 40,590 43,317 40,440







Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 325,669 $ 14,816 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (217,246 ) 19,257 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,949 10,978 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,528 2,632 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 5,107 4,633 Increase in deferred income taxes, net (47,046 ) 20 Other non-cash adjustments 721 173 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (10,141 ) (19,787 ) Inventories (766 ) (500 ) Prepaids and other current assets (3,452 ) (3,302 ) Other long-term assets, net (368 ) 8 Accounts payable 56,543 54,434 Accrued liabilities (10,651 ) 57,679 Unearned revenue 12,282 48,470 Operating lease liabilities (2,812 ) (3,363 ) Other long-term liabilities (270 ) 1,217 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 120,047 187,365 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities (17,128 ) (16,922 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 102,919 170,443 Cash flows from investing activities: Contributions for capital calls (41,122 ) — Expenditures for property and equipment (5,620 ) (7,388 ) Other investing activities, net (908 ) (159 ) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (47,650 ) (7,547 ) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities (29,703 ) (431 ) Net cash used in investing activities (77,353 ) (7,978 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (1,366 ) (779 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 47,500 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs — 2,848 Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (7,812 ) (1,730 ) Other financing activities, net (1 ) (3,992 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing financing activities (9,179 ) 43,847 Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities 2,085 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,094 ) 43,847 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 18,472 206,312 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period, inclusive of cash balances

of discontinued operations 519,181 114,898 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period, inclusive of cash balances of

discontinued operations 537,653 321,210 Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of discontinued operations — 19,082 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 537,653 $ 302,128

Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, including indicators of our growth, customer purchasing patterns, and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represents the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

LTM net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides key operating metrics for the Retail business:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)



Three months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Active customers 9,165 7,011 LTM net revenue per active customer 310 258 Orders delivered 3,736 4,784 Average order value 213 160 Orders per active customer 1.69 1.62



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income from continuing operations less the benefit for income taxes associated with our tax valuation allowance release. We believe that this adjustment to our adjusted diluted net income before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in continuing operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended June 30, 2021 Diluted EPS Less: tax

valuation

allowance

release Adjusted

Diluted EPS Numerator: Income from continuing operations $ 82,405 $ 47,046 $ 35,359 Less: Preferred stock dividends—accumulated 182 — 182 Undistributed income from continuing operations 82,223 47,046 35,177 Less: Undistributed income allocated to participating

securities 7,882 4,510 3,372 Net income from continuing operations attributable to

common stockholders $ 74,341 $ 42,536 $ 31,805 Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—

diluted 43,314 43,314 43,314 Net income from continuing operations per share of

common stock: Diluted $ 1.72 $ 0.99 $ 0.73



The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to income from continuing operations (in thousands):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from continuing operations $ 82,405 $ 47,839 $ 108,423 $ 34,073 Depreciation and amortization 4,803 5,409 9,949 10,978 Stock-based compensation 2,802 1,952 5,107 4,633 Interest expense, net 130 364 285 375 Other (income) expense, net (298 ) (246 ) (72 ) 41 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (45,726 ) 840 (45,533 ) 1,003 Special items (see table below) 243 (7,272 ) 56 (8,758 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,359 $ 48,886 $ 78,215 $ 42,345 Special items: Special legal charges $ — $ (7,272 ) $ (187 ) $ (9,773 ) Severance — — — 1,015 Transaction costs 243 — 243 — $ 243 $ (7,272 ) $ 56 $ (8,758 )



The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by continuing operating activities (in thousands):

Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 120,047 $ 187,365 Expenditures for property and equipment (5,620 ) (7,388 ) Free cash flow $ 114,427 $ 179,977



