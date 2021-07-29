Global primary water & wastewater treatment equipment market size to surpass USD 15 billion by 2021-2027

Selbyville, Delaware, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the research literature, worldwide primary water & wastewater treatment market size was worth USD 12.52 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at 3.5% CAGR to reach USD 15.92 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027.

The market, as pert the report, is analyzed in terms of product terrain, application spectrum, and geographical bifurcation. Further, it examines the competitive arena by compiling in-depth profiles on the top contenders, alongside their product portfolio, market share, and financials. Various strategies by these companies such as new product launches, mergers, geographic expansion are also explicated to aid stakeholders in making well-informed decisions.

Surging demand for clean and drinkable water along with growing necessity of constructing new slurry treatment plants are primarily driving the industry growth. Favorable initiatives by government and regulatory bodies will likely enhance the market expansion in the upcoming years. For instance, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) programme in the United States is aimed at boosting demand for wastewater management systems by expanding federal funding in the wastewater management sector.

New product development, and mergers & acquisitions by companies is anticipated to significantly enhance the global primary water & wastewater treatment equipment industry dynamics over the forecast duration.

For the uninitiated, primary water & wastewater treatment entails separation of heavy solids and floating debris from the effluent. The slurry gets separated from impurities by passing it through several tanks and filters. The equipment used for the treatment are classified as primary clarifier, grit removal, and sludge removal, and find application in both industrial and municipal sectors.

Geographical review:

North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the key contributors to the overall industry growth. Among these regions, Asia Pacific led the industry growth in 2019, accounting for over 33.5% of the total revenue. Presence of a large customer base, improving economic outlook, and flourishing manufacturing sector are supporting the regional market expansion.

