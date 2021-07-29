Global Aerial Work Platform Market 2020-2021 & 2028 - Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Constructional Projects to Enhance Process Efficiency

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerial Work Platform Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerial work platform is anticipated to grow at an expected CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the growing adoption of advanced technologies in constructional projects to enhance process efficiency, along with the need for the maintenance of old buildings, and the growing dependency on heavy machine rentals are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, factors such as rising urbanization around the world, along with the growing expenditure on construction activities, are anticipated to escalate the market growth at a steadfast pace.



The global aerial work platform market consists of segments that are segmented by product and by region. The product segment is further segmented into boom lifts, scissor lifts, telehandlers/forklifts, vertical mast lifts, and others. Out of these segments, the scissor lifts segment is anticipated to register the largest market share during the forecast period. Scissor lifts provide high-power performance when operated in rough terrains.



Based on region, the global aerial work platform market is segmented into four major regions including North America, Europe, China and Rest of the World. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the highest share in the year 2021. Further, the market in the region is also anticipated to grow by recording a share close to 41% for new demand for AWPs in the year 2021, along with a share of nearly 42% for replacement demand for AWPs in the year 2021.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global aerial work platform market are

Terex Corporation

JLG Industries (Oshkosh Corporation Inc.)

Skyjack (Linamar Corporation)

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co Ltd.

Haulotte Group SA

Calcanto Werbeagentur

Niftylift (UK) Limited

Manitou BF and others

