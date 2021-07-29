Vantage Hemp Co. Launches Bulk Formulation Services

Greeley, Colorado., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co. today launched bulk formulations of its sought-after pharmaceutical-grade CBD products, to meet increasing demand worldwide. Vantage Hemp is a highly accredited global CBD extractor, and one of North America’s leading hemp processors with both ICH Q7 and WHO GMP certified facilities, which enables the company to supply regulated medical and wellness markets internationally.

The company’s world-class facilities span over 60,000 sq. ft. and can process five tons of high-quality hemp biomass per day, to produce the industry’s leading CBD oil, distillate, and isolate. This scalability is combined with a science-based data-driven approach to extraction ensures quality, safety, and purity.

Vantage Hemp’s innovative approach and processes produce full spectrum oils with complete cannabinoid and terpene profile, which provides the entourage effect. Vantage Hemp also manufactures isolate, the purest form of CBD available at a medical-grade for clinical application.

By expanding our capabilities to provide bulk formulations, Vantage Hemp can share its expertise with the industry, with a pharmaceutical approach to drug development. With a rigorous commitment to compliance, the company’s extracts form the foundation of exceptional pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products, with the processing certifications mandated in regulated medical and wellness markets worldwide.

Deepank Utkhede, COO of Vantage Hemp Co., says, ‘With our bulk formulation services we empower businesses to maintain compliance and standards, with active pharmaceutical ingredients that comply with rigid quality, safety and purity parameters. Custom product formulations and competitive pricing creates the opportunity for product differentiation with extracts that have been approved for export around the world to reach untapped markets.”

In addition to ICH and WHO GMP compliant facilities and processes, Vantage Hemp has commenced construction on its cleanroom facility. The ISO 7 compliant cleanroom facility has been designed to accommodate the company’s expanded contract manufacturing services, ensuring all extracts are manufactured in a controlled environment.

For more information on Vantage Hemp’s bulk formulations of pharmaceutical-grade CBD products, please contact Christian Santi, Director of Sales at christian@vantagehemp.com. For media inquiries, contact Tanya Ielyseieva, at tielyseieva@marigoldpr.com.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With large-scale high-volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. has CBD extraction down to a science. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and having a meticulous focus on every detail of extraction, this start-up turned industry leader consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Learn more at www.vantagehemp.com.

Attachment