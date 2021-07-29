InterDigital Wins Key Patent Verdict Against Lenovo from the UK’s High Court

Patent-in-suit found to be valid, infringed and essential to the 4G LTE wireless standard by the UK’s High Court.





Decision underlines the value of InterDigital’s wireless patent portfolio.





Trial to determine licensing terms is scheduled for early 2022.



WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced a judgment from the UK’s High Court that Lenovo has infringed one of the company’s patents and that the patent-in-suit is valid and essential to the 4G LTE standard. InterDigital initiated legal proceedings against Lenovo in the United Kingdom and in US district court in 2019 after it became clear Lenovo would not willingly agree to pay for a license to InterDigital’s wireless patent portfolio.

“This decision serves as further proof of the strength of InterDigital’s R&D in key technologies and of our patent portfolio overall,” said Richard Gulino, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “While we remain committed to licensing our patents through amicable negotiation and believe that is always more beneficial to both parties, we will not hesitate to use litigation in response to hold-out behavior in order to obtain a fair return on our significant R&D investments.”

This decision is the first from five technical trials that are scheduled to proceed before the UK High Court with an additional trial to establish fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing terms scheduled for January 2022.

Approximately 80 companies including Apple, Huawei, Samsung and Sharp have taken licenses to InterDigital’s extensive portfolio of patented innovations in wireless and video technologies, which have resulted in more than 700 million licensed devices sold last year and over six billion licensed devices sold within the past decade.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Richard.lloyd@interdigital.com

+1 202 349 1716