Nouveau Monde Provides Update for Matawinie Mine Project as Engineering and Civil Construction Works Advance

Nouveau Monde completed site preparation this spring for the Matawinie mine and concentrator construction, the first step in the development of what is expected to be the largest high-purity graphite production of the Western World



On-site work commenced on time this month as part of a pragmatic 30-month construction and commissioning timeline

L. Fournier & Fils has been hired to build the nearly 8-km long access road connecting the Matawinie Mine Project to the local highway

Metso Outotec has been retained for procurement of the process equipment as well as related services

Safety, environmental protection measures and eco-engineering activities remain at the core of the project team priorities



MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new phase started this month as Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV : NOU) launched civil construction works for its flagship Matawinie graphite mining project located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 120 km north of Montréal, Québec. Over the past months, the Company has steadily advanced detailed engineering and engaged in the procurement of key service providers, long-lead equipment, and contractors to deliver the project by the end of 2023.

Construction Program for Safe and Efficient Execution of the Matawinie Project

Following the governmental authorization of the project this past February, Nouveau Monde executed its phased program to initiate preliminary works in March. For the site preparation of the mine industrial platform and the access road connecting the project to the local highway, tree clearing was completed before the nesting season to limit impacts to avifauna. Wood harvested as part of the preliminary works is being transformed by regional sawmills and wood product manufacturers to optimize carbon sequestration and local economic benefits.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde said: “The construction of our mine is now underway, and our team is single-mindedly focused on successfully delivering this important project, on time and on budget – always being mindful of the highest levels of environmental and social standards.”

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, commented: “This first milestone kick starts the construction of the Matawinie mine, as we strive to build the high-quality, ethical, and sustainable project that can cater to the growing EV and energy storage markets. We have spent the past months refining our execution plan to carry out engineering, procurement, and construction activities safely and with a focus on cost and timeline efficiency. I am confident in the expertise of the technical team that we have assembled, coupled with the support of tier-1 service providers such as Metso Outotec, L. Fournier & Fils and many local contractors, to deliver on our commitments of safety, responsible practices, and excellence.”

To protect the environment and the community's well-being, Nouveau Monde has developed an environmental surveillance and monitoring program to oversee the construction, operation and closure activities of the Matawinie project. Nouveau Monde has hired an environmental coordinator to support construction and environmental monitoring activities on-site and enlisted third-party biologists to conduct inspections for the presence of vulnerable species.

Nouveau Monde is also delivering on its commitment to maximize local opportunities and support service providers by engaging with Atikamekw, local and regional contractors and service providers via dedicated activities related to its construction procurement strategy, the associated business opportunities, as well as health, environment and safety requirements for bidding.

In parallel, detailed engineering is progressing, enabling the Company to advance its procurement efforts for construction contracts and ore processing equipment.

Nouveau Monde has retained specialized mining contractor L. Fournier & Fils (“Fournier”) to build the access road connecting the main Highway 131 to Matawinie’s industrial platform. Works for the 7.8-km access road began in July as part of the Company’s pragmatic 30-month construction and commissioning timeline. Construction of the access road is scheduled to be completed in September 2021 to facilitate subsequent civil works and on-site activities.

Concentrator Technology Optimization for High-Purity Graphite Flake Production

The Company has signed an agreement with Metso Outotec (the “Agreement”), a leading global service provider specializing in sustainable minerals processing technologies and end-to-end solutions, to supply key mineral processing equipment required for the Matawinie concentrator plant.

The Agreement will support the development of design and integration efficiencies through process equipment chain optimization objectives. It also seeks to promote planning efforts, optimization of the project cost curve and support the Company during the construction, commissioning, and operation phases. This Agreement complements Nouveau Monde’s de-risking strategy and helps ensure a rapid progression of final design elements and construction of the ore processing facility.

A portion of the proceeds from the Company’s recent public financing with top-tier institutional investors will be applied towards detailed engineering for the Matawinie Mine, construction of the access road and procurement of long-lead items. In parallel, the Company continues its efforts to prepare and seek a complete financing package to construct the Matawinie Mine project.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

About Metso Outotec

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By improving their customers’ energy and water efficiency, increasing their productivity, and reducing environmental risks with their product and process expertise, they are a perfect partner for positive change. Metso Outotec is committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C with Science Based Targets. they ranked 8th on the 2021 Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2020 were about EUR 3.9 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. mogroup.com

About Fournier

As a major mining contractor in Eastern Canada, Fournier offers an integrated range of high quality products and services to efficiently meet the evolving needs of its customers. Its activities focus on surface mining, particularly in the areas of mass excavation, formwork and concreting, crushing, and transportation. In business since 1938, Fournier has become over time a dynamic general contractor, recognized in the industrial, civil and mining fields. With more than twenty mining projects to its credit, Fournier counts a considerable number of partnerships and contracts across Canada. Faithful to its deep family values, the company continues to innovate by developing long-lasting partnerships, while remaining true to the values that define it: Safety, its team, rigor and excellence.

