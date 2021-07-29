$4.7 Billion Integrated Marine Automation Systems Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Aselsan and Buffalo Automation Among Others

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market Research Report by Autonomy, by Ship Type, by System, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market size was estimated at USD 4,732.90 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,262.56 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.52% to reach USD 9,108.84 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Integrated Marine Automation Systems to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Autonomy, the Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market was examined across Autonomous, Partial Automation, and Remotely- Operated.

Based on Solution, the Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market was examined across Products and Services. The Products was further studied across Alarms, Control Unit, Data Storage Devices, Displays, Hardware, and Sensors.

Based on Ship Type, the Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market was examined across Commercial, Defense, and Unmanned. The Commercial was further studied across Cargo Vessels and Passenger Vessels.

Based on System, the Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market was examined across Power Management System, Process Control System, Safety System, and Vessel Management System.

Based on End-user, the Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market was examined across Aftermarket and OEM.

Based on Geography, the Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market, including ABB, API Marine, Inc., Aselsan A.S., Buffalo Automation, Consilium, DNV GL, Fincantieri S.p.A, Fugro, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jason Marine Group, Kongsberg, L3Harris ASV, Logimatic, Marine Technologies LLC, Marlink, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., MTU Friedrichshafen, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Praxis Automation & Technology B.V., RH Marine, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Rolls-Royce plc, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., Sedni Marine Systems, Shone, Automation Inc., Siemens, SMEC Automation Pvt. Ltd., Thales Group, Tokyo Keiki, Ulstein, Valmet, and Wartsila.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. High growth in the maritime tourism industry

5.1.1.2. Volumetric growth in seaborne trades

5.1.1.3. Rising awareness about maritime safety rules

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues related to the risk of unauthorized access or malicious attacks

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising initiatives for the development of autonomous ships

5.1.3.2. Advancement in sensor technologies for improved navigation systems in vessels

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled & trained professionals

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market, by Autonomy

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Autonomous

6.3. Partial Automation

6.4. Remotely- Operated



7. Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market, by Solution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Products

7.2.1. Alarms

7.2.2. Control Unit

7.2.3. Data Storage Devices

7.2.4. Displays

7.2.5. Hardware

7.2.6. Sensors

7.3. Services



8. Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market, by Ship Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.2.1. Cargo Vessels

8.2.2. Passenger Vessels

8.3. Defense

8.4. Unmanned



9. Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market, by System

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Power Management System

9.3. Process Control System

9.4. Safety System

9.5. Vessel Management System



10. Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market, by End-user

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aftermarket

10.3. OEM



11. Americas Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Integrated Marine Automation Systems Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. ABB

15.2. API Marine, Inc.

15.3. Aselsan A.S.

15.4. Buffalo Automation

15.5. Consilium

15.6. DNV GL

15.7. Fincantieri S.p.A

15.8. Fugro

15.9. General Electric

15.10. Honeywell International Inc.

15.11. Hyundai Heavy Industries

15.12. Jason Marine Group

15.13. Kongsberg

15.14. L3Harris ASV

15.15. Logimatic

15.16. Marine Technologies LLC

15.17. Marlink

15.18. Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd.

15.19. MTU Friedrichshafen

15.20. Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.21. Praxis Automation & Technology B.V.

15.22. RH Marine

15.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

15.24. Rolls-Royce plc

15.25. Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

15.26. Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.

15.27. Sedni Marine Systems

15.28. Shone, Automation Inc.

15.29. Siemens

15.30. SMEC Automation Pvt. Ltd.

15.31. Thales Group

15.32. Tokyo Keiki

15.33. Ulstein

15.34. Valmet

15.35. Wartsila



16. Appendix

