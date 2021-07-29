CTG Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Solutions Revenue Increased 10% Year-over-Year, Representing 45% of Total Revenue



Gross Profit Increased 9% Year-over-Year to 22% of Total Revenue

GAAP Operating Margin Increased 90 Basis Point Year-over-Year to 3.0%

GAAP Net Income Increased 4% Year-over-Year, with GAAP EPS of $0.12 Equaling the Prior Year

Non-GAAP Net Income Improved 35%, with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 up 30% Year-over-Year

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of digital IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Summary

Total revenue increased 3.4% year-over-year to $92.2 million, compared with $89.1 million in the second quarter of 2020

Solutions revenue increased 10.3% year-over-year to $41.4 million, or 44.9% of total revenue, compared with $37.5 million, or 42.1% of total revenue, in the year-ago quarter

Gross profit increased 8.8% year-over-year to $20.4 million, or 22.1% of total revenue, compared with $18.7 million, or 21.0% of total revenue, in the year-ago quarter

Solutions gross profit margin was 32.3%, an increase from 31.5% in the year-ago quarter

GAAP operating income and margin expanded to $2.8 million and 3.0%, respectively, from $1.9 million and 2.1% in the year-ago quarter, respectively

Non-GAAP operating income and margin, excluding $0.2 million in acquisition-related expenses, were $3.0 million and 3.2%, respectively, compared with $2.9 million and 3.2%, in the year-ago quarter

GAAP net income was $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in both the 2021 and 2020 second quarters

Non-GAAP net income increased to $2.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million in both the 2021 and 2020 second quarters, with approximately 70% of adjusted EBITDA generated from Solutions

Cash balances totaled $29.2 million, with no debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2021

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Converted a significant portion of existing pipeline opportunities into contracted Solutions business, while building a solid pipeline of prospective new business

Secured significant new contract for go-live Epic implementation with a U.S. client that is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2021

Appointed industry executive Katie Stein to Board of Directors, adding a broad perspective on IT services and significant experience in M&A, as well as further expanding the Board’s diversity



CEO Comments on Results

“We continued to execute our digital solutions strategy during the quarter, resulting in Solutions revenue growing 10% year-over-year to 45% of total revenue,” said Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO. “Our focus continues to be on driving CTG’s digital transformation offerings, and increasing the overall mix of higher value Solutions revenue. The success of these efforts, coupled with our strategic plan to disengage from lower-margin Staffing revenue, resulted in improvements in both gross and operating margins in the second quarter, as well as a 30% increase in the first half of 2021 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share over the first half of 2020.”

“Although the overall pace of proposal requests and contract commitments remain slower in the current environment, our team has done an excellent job of managing higher conversion rates on new Solutions wins. Our ongoing investments have expanded CTG’s addressable market, allowing us to enter the second half of the year with a solid pipeline to support continued year-over-year growth in our Solutions business. As we continue to execute on our strategy and our digital transformation offerings comprise a growing portion of new business engagements, we expect to realize ongoing improvements in margins, profitability and value creation for our shareholders.”

Consolidated Second Quarter Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $92.2 million, representing a 5.1% decrease from $97.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a 3.4% increase from the $89.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease in second quarter revenue primarily reflected two fewer billable days as well as the continued disengagement from lower-margin IT Staffing business. The increase in revenue year-over-year was driven by expanded Solutions business, including a growing number of client engagements for digital transformation solutions.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $20.4 million, or 22.1% of total revenue, compared with $20.8 million, or 21.4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021, and $18.7 million, or 21.0% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expense in the second quarter of 2021 reflected our continued investment in solutions and business development resources consistent with our IT digital solutions strategy. These expenses totaled $17.6 million, and included $0.2 million in acquisition-related expenses associated with previously acquired businesses. This compared with SG&A expense in the first quarter of 2021 of $18.7 million, which included $0.4 million in acquisition-related expenses associated with previously acquired businesses and $0.2 million of rebranding expenses. SG&A expense in the second quarter of 2020 was $16.8 million, which included $0.6 million in severance and $0.4 million in acquisition-related expenses.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million, or 3.0% of total revenue, and included the previously referenced acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million or 3.2% of total revenue. GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, or 2.2% of total revenue, and included a combined $0.6 million in rebranding and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.7 million or 2.8% of total revenue. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million, or 2.1% of total revenue, and included a combined $1.0 million in severance and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2020 was $2.9 million or 3.2% of total revenue. CTG’s operations outside of the U.S. are conducted in local currencies. Fluctuations in international currencies increased operating income by approximately $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, which included approximately $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income was $2.0 million or $0.13 per diluted share. GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, which included a combined $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, of rebranding and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $2.0 million or $0.13 per diluted share. GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, which included a net $0.4 million of income, or $0.02 per diluted share, comprised of severance and acquisition-related expenses, offset by gains from non-taxable life insurance and the sale of a building. Non-GAAP net income was $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

CTG’s effective income tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 was 28.0% compared with 22.6% in the first quarter of 2021, and 43.7% in the second quarter of 2020. The lower than historical effective tax rate in the first and second quarter of 2021 reflected the deduction of expenses that were previously non-deductible for tax purposes, while the higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2020 was a result of non-deductible expenses incurred in the U.S. during the period.

Balance Sheet

Cash and short-term investments at July 2, 2021 were $29.2 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had no outstanding balance on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 81 in both the second quarter of 2021 and 2020.

Guidance and Outlook

Given the evolving global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to limited visibility on CTG’s end markets and clients, the Company is not providing formal quarterly or annual guidance at this time. The Company does however expect continued year-over-year revenue growth and operating profit improvement driven by an increasing mix of Solutions revenue, partially offset by the ongoing strategic disengagement from lower-margin Staffing business.

John M. Laubacker, CTG Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer commented, “We are pleased with our consistent progress and advancement of the Company’s digital transformation strategy, which contributed to the continued growth of Solutions revenue and our strong operating results in the second quarter.”

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

The Company has referenced non-GAAP information in this news release. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors and management to gain an overall understanding of its current financial performance and prospects. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for forecasting, facilitating ongoing operating decisions, and measuring the Company’s overall performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures align closely with its internal measurement processes and are reflective of the Company’s core operating results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below. The non-GAAP financial information is presented using a consistent methodology from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's current expectations as to future growth, financial outlook, business strategy and performance expectations for 2021 and beyond and statements related to cost control, new business opportunities, financial performance, market demand, and other attributes of the Company, which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “currently”, “continue”, “intends”, “outlook”, and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions, a review of industry reports, current business conditions in the areas where the Company does business, feedback from existing and potential new clients, a review of current and proposed legislation and governmental regulations that may affect the Company and/or its clients, and other future events or circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks, including among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory, social and business responses thereto on the Company’s business, operations, employees, contractors and clients, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between solutions and staffing, currency exchange risks, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry and economic conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, actions of activist shareholders, and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other reports, including but not limited to subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended For the Two Quarters Ended July 2, June 26, July 2, June 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 92,164 $ 89,146 $ 189,293 $ 176,095 Cost of services 71,785 70,408 148,147 140,311 Gross profit 20,379 18,738 41,146 35,784 Selling, general and admin. expenses 17,578 16,824 36,247 31,803 Operating income 2,801 1,914 4,899 3,981 Non-taxable life insurance gains - 389 - 389 Gain on sale of building - 824 - 824 Other expense, net (256 ) (5 ) (406 ) (196 ) Income before income taxes 2,545 3,122 4,493 4,998 Provision for income taxes 712 1,363 1,152 2,095 Net income $ 1,833 $ 1,759 $ 3,341 $ 2,903 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,845 13,605 13,770 13,576 Diluted 14,972 14,282 14,958 14,299

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

July 2, Dec. 31, June 26, 2021 2020 2020 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,209 $ 32,865 $ 34,319 Accounts receivable, net 81,777 76,892 79,133 Other current assets 3,948 3,381 2,358 Total current assets 114,934 113,138 115,810 Property and equipment, net 5,508 5,515 5,246 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,175 22,116 20,278 Cash surrender value 3,883 3,587 2,989 Acquired intangibles, net 8,165 9,097 7,741 Goodwill 20,548 21,275 19,969 Other assets 2,942 1,525 1,265 Total Assets $ 179,155 $ 176,253 $ 173,298 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,333 $ 18,784 $ 15,580 Accrued compensation 23,228 21,968 24,754 Operating lease liabilities 6,460 6,427 5,289 Other current liabilities 15,388 13,966 13,215 Total current liabilities 60,409 61,145 58,838 Long-term debt - - 12,000 Operating lease liabilities 16,613 15,564 14,929 Other liabilities 19,336 20,036 17,335 Shareholders' equity 82,797 79,508 70,196 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 179,155 $ 176,253 $ 173,298

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Two Quarters Ended July 2, June 26, 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,341 $ 2,903 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,685 1,641 Equity-based compensation expense 1,272 1,149 Other operating items (6,349 ) 13,946 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (51 ) 19,639 Net cash used in investing activities (1,618 ) (2,473 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,281 ) 6,243 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (706 ) 129 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,656 ) 23,538 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,865 10,781 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 29,209 $ 34,319

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 Revenue (in millions) except Billable Days Revenue $ 89.146 $ 88.648 $ 101.348 $ 97.129 $ 92.164 $ 379.289 Foreign Currency Impact $ (0.834 ) $ 1.849 $ 3.088 $ 3.981 $ 3.921 $ 12.839 Billable Days 64 63 67 65 63 258 Revenue by Geography North America 55.4 % 54.9 % 55.2 % 51.0 % 51.0 % 53.0 % Europe 44.6 % 45.1 % 44.8 % 49.0 % 49.0 % 47.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Revenue by Service Solutions 42.1 % 42.2 % 48.9 % 44.7 % 44.9 % 45.3 % Staffing 57.9 % 57.8 % 51.1 % 55.3 % 55.1 % 54.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Revenue by Vertical Market Technology Service Providers 29 % 33 % 31 % 31 % 29 % 31 % Financial Services 16 % 15 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 16 % Healthcare 14 % 14 % 18 % 15 % 15 % 16 % Manufacturing 14 % 14 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % Energy 8 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 5 % General Markets 19 % 18 % 17 % 19 % 20 % 19 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Profit Margins Gross Profit 21.0 % 22.1 % 21.3 % 21.4 % 22.1 % 21.7 % Gross Profit - Solutions 31.5 % 33.2 % 31.6 % 30.3 % 32.3 % 31.8 % Operating Margins GAAP Operating Margin 2.1 % 2.1 % 3.3 % 2.2 % 3.0 % 2.6 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 3.2 % 2.7 % 3.5 % 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.1 % Net Income Information (in millions except EPS) Net Income $ 1.759 $ 2.831 $ 1.905 $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 8.077 GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.55 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.58 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.1 $ 3.3 $ 4.9 $ 3.7 $ 4.1 $ 16.1 *Third quarter 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS includes $0.08 tax benefit from a change in legislation Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO) Cash less Debt, Net $ 22.3 $ 27.4 $ 32.9 $ 33.5 $ 29.2 Working Capital $ 57.0 $ 55.9 $ 52.0 $ 53.3 $ 54.5 DSO 81 77 74 71 81

In the 2021 first quarter, the Company made minor modifications to its definition of Solutions business. In order to provide consistent comparisons, Solutions revenue and Solutions gross profit margins presented in this release have been recast using the new definition for all periods presented.

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes gains from non-taxable life insurance and on the sale of a building, costs associated with severance, rebranding, and certain acquisition-related expenses. The acquisition-related expenses consist of due diligence costs, amortization of intangible assets, and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon the achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. (in millions) 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 GAAP Operating Income $ 1.914 $ 1.824 $ 3.325 $ 2.098 $ 2.801 $ 10.048 Acquisition-related expenses 0.372 0.526 0.256 0.395 0.165 1.342 Severance 0.577 - - - - - Rebranding expenses - - - 0.249 - 0.249 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 2.863 $ 2.350 $ 3.581 $ 2.742 $ 2.966 $ 11.639

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 GAAP Operating Margin 2.1 % 2.1 % 3.3 % 2.2 % 3.0 % 2.6 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.4 % 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.4 % Severance 0.7 % - - - - - Rebranding expenses - - - 0.2 % - 0.1 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 3.2 % 2.7 % 3.5 % 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.1 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. (in millions) 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 GAAP Net Income* $ 1.759 $ 2.831 $ 1.905 $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 8.077 Non-taxable life insurance gains (0.389 ) (0.574 ) - - - (0.574 ) Gain on sale of building (0.464 ) - - - - - Acquisition-related expenses 0.210 0.311 0.139 0.306 0.119 0.875 Severance 0.325 - - - - - Rebranding expenses - - - 0.192 - 0.192 Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 1.441 $ 2.568 $ 2.044 $ 2.006 $ 1.952 $ 8.570

*GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income in the 2020 third quarter includes a $1.1 million tax benefit from a change in legislation

COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 GAAP Diluted EPS** $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.55 Non-taxable life insurance gains (0.03 ) (0.04 ) - - - (0.04 ) Gain on sale of building (0.03 ) - - - - - Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.06 Severance 0.02 - - - - - Rebranding expenses - - - 0.01 - 0.01 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS** $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.58

**GAAP and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS in the 2020 third quarter includes a $0.08 tax benefit from a change in legislation

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA, which includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, severance, rebranding expenses, non-taxable life insurance gains, a gain on a sale of a building, and acquisition-related expenses.

Twelve Months For the Quarter Ended Ended Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Jun. (in millions) 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 Net income*** $ 1.759 $ 2.831 $ 1.905 $ 1.508 $ 1.833 $ 8.077 Taxes 1.363 (0.673 ) 1.600 0.440 0.712 2.079 Interest 0.082 0.087 0.065 0.036 0.161 0.349 Depreciation and amortization 0.825 0.935 0.733 0.854 0.831 3.353 Equity-Based comp. expense 0.637 0.656 0.678 0.590 0.682 2.606 Severance 0.577 - - - - - Non-taxable life insurance gains (0.389 ) (0.574 ) (0.024 ) - - (0.598 ) Gain on sale of building (0.824 ) - - - - - Other 0.022 0.070 (0.022 ) 0.297 (0.123 ) 0.222 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.052 $ 3.332 $ 4.935 $ 3.725 $ 4.096 $ 16.088

*** Net Income in the 2020 third quarter includes a $1.1 million tax benefit from a change in legislation

