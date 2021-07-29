Worldwide Pallet Industry to 2026 - Rising Adoption of Smart Pallets Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pallet Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pallet Market size was estimated at USD 72.45 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 76.47 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.88% to reach USD 102.10 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Pallet to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Pallet Market was examined across Display Pallets, Nestable Pallets, Rackable Pallets, and Stackable Pallets.

Based on Type, the Pallet Market was examined across Paper Pallet, Plastic Pallet, Steel pallet, and Wooden Pallet. The Plastic Pallet was further studied across High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP).

Based on Geography, the Pallet Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pallet Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pallet Market, including ActionPak, Inc, ASIA TIMBER INDUSTRY, Bay Wood Products, Inc., Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, CHEP, Coxco, Inc., Falkenhahn AG, Greif Inc., Hemant Wooden Packaging, iGPS Company LLC, LEAP India Pvt. Ltd., Loscam International Holdings Co., Myers Industries, Inc., Nefab AB, New Pig Corporation, Nilkamal Limited, Palcon LLC, Palette L.C.N inc., Pallets Asia Pte Ltd., PECO Pallet, Inc., Quantum Storage Systems, Rehrig Pacific Company, Rowlinsons Packaging Ltd., Schoeller Allibert, SHREE ENTERPRISE, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., Swift Technoplast Private Limited, Time Technoplast Limited, and UFP Industries, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pallet Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pallet Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pallet Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pallet Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pallet Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pallet Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pallet Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand in pharmaceutical and chemical sector

5.1.1.2. Growth in consumer expenditure on housing and infrastructural activities

5.1.1.3. Rising number of power plants

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Contamination of wood pallets in highly regulated industries like food and pharmaceuticals

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising Adoption of Smart Pallets

5.1.3.2. Introduction of multiple triple and recyclable pallet from improving operational efficiency

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulation and certifications

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Pallet Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Display Pallets

6.3. Nestable Pallets

6.4. Rackable Pallets

6.5. Stackable Pallets



7. Pallet Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Paper Pallet

7.3. Plastic Pallet

7.3.1. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

7.3.2. Polypropylene (PP)

7.4. Steel pallet

7.5. Wooden Pallet



8. Americas Pallet Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Pallet Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pallet Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ActionPak, Inc

12.2. ASIA TIMBER INDUSTRY

12.3. Bay Wood Products, Inc.

12.4. Brambles Ltd.

12.5. CABKA Group GmbH

12.6. CHEP

12.7. Coxco, Inc.

12.8. Falkenhahn AG

12.9. Greif Inc.

12.10. Hemant Wooden Packaging

12.11. iGPS Company LLC

12.12. LEAP India Pvt. Ltd.

12.13. Loscam International Holdings Co.

12.14. Myers Industries, Inc.

12.15. Nefab AB

12.16. New Pig Corporation

12.17. Nilkamal Limited

12.18. Palcon LLC

12.19. Palette L.C.N inc.

12.20. Pallets Asia Pte Ltd.

12.21. PECO Pallet, Inc.

12.22. Quantum Storage Systems

12.23. Rehrig Pacific Company

12.24. Rowlinsons Packaging Ltd.

12.25. Schoeller Allibert

12.26. SHREE ENTERPRISE

12.27. Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.

12.28. Swift Technoplast Private Limited

12.29. Time Technoplast Limited

12.30. UFP Industries, Inc



13. Appendix



