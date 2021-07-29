Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 July 2021 £45.09m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 July 2021 £45.09m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,479,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 July 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 87.58p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 87.52p

Ordinary share price 75.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.37%)