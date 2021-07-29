Ultralife Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $1.1 million on revenue of $26.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported operating income of $2.3 million on revenue of $28.6 million.

“Ultralife’s end-market diversification strategy continues to serve us well. For the second quarter, sales increased sequentially 3% from the first quarter as our oil & gas revenues rebounded, growing 49% year over year. Medical sales abated from last year’s COVID-related demand spike yet were above pre-pandemic levels, and sales from government/defense customers were soft relative to last year’s strong shipment flows,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Given our solid liquidity position, we increased investments in capex and critical engineering resources to support new contracts and completion of transformational new products. Although these investments weighed on operating and net income year-over-year comparisons, sequential EPS grew 20% on the strength of gains in commercial sales.”

Added Mr. Popielec, “Supply chains and logistics continue to be the source of operational challenges, delaying some shipments and increasing freight costs, and clouding our visibility for the second half of the year. Nevertheless, activity in our end markets remains high and our goal is to continue improving our financial performance each quarter. We remain focused on executing near-term growth initiatives and developing long-term growth opportunities while adhering to our proven and profitable business model.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $26.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 6.3%, compared to $28.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Overall, commercial sales decreased 1.0% and government/defense sales decreased 13.2% from the 2020 period. Battery & Energy Products declined 4.8% to $22.9 million, compared to $24.0 million last year, with a 48.6% increase in oil & gas market sales and a 23.2% increase in 9-Volt sales offset by a 27.9% decrease in medical battery sales and a 12.7% decrease in government/defense sales. Communications Systems sales decreased 13.9% to $3.9 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period last year, primarily due to 2020 shipments of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems to support the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives completing the delivery orders announced in October 2018. During the 2021 second quarter, increased lead times on components from suppliers and other COVID-19 related logistics matters resulted in delays in our shipments to future periods. We estimate that the delayed shipments adversely impacted revenue for the 2021 second quarter by approximately $1.5 million.

Gross profit was $7.3 million, or 27.1% of revenue, compared to $8.0 million, or 27.9% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 26.3%, compared to 25.1% last year, as a result of favorable sales product mix and lower scrap and rework on new products transitioning to high volume production. Communications Systems gross margin was 32.1%, compared to 42.8% last year, primarily due to the favorable sales mix in 2020 of the vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems for the U.S. Army.

Operating expenses were $6.2 million compared to $5.7 million last year, representing an increase of 9.0%, primarily relating to our continued investment in engineering resources for new product development, including resources dedicated to the Conformal Wear Battery IDIQ contract awarded in May 2021. Operating expenses were 23.1% of revenue compared to 19.8% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating income was $1.1 million compared to $2.3 million last year, and operating margin was 4.1% compared to 8.0% last year. We estimate that delayed shipments resulting from supply chain and other COVID-19 related logistics matters adversely impacted operating income for the 2021 second quarter by approximately $0.5 million.

Net income was $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.06 on a diluted basis for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.13 for the 2020 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges of $.2 million for U.S. taxes which will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We estimate that delayed shipments resulting from supply chain and other COVID-19 related logistics matters adversely impacted Adjusted EPS for the 2021 second quarter by approximately $0.03.

During the second quarter of 2021, our cash-on-hand increased by 15.9% to $15.8 million and our debt was reduced by 36.6% to $0.7 million.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)



ASSETS June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current Assets: Cash $15,828 $10,653 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 18,712 21,054 Inventories, Net 27,414 28,193 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,351 4,596 Total Current Assets 64,305 64,496 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 22,720 22,850 Goodwill 27,115 27,018 Other Intangible Assets, Net 8,936 9,209 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 11,459 11,836 Other Non-Current Assets

1,985 2,292 Total Assets $136,520 $137,701 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $9,545 $10,839 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt, Net 624 1,361 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,396 1,748 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 3,966 4,758 Total Current Liabilities 15,531 18,706 Deferred Income Taxes 492 515 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,260 1,557 Total Liabilities 17,283 20,778 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,047 2,037 Capital in Excess of Par Value 186,138 185,464 Accumulated Deficit (46,116) (47,598) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,586) (1,782) Treasury Stock (21,388) (21,321) Total Ultralife Equity 119,095 116,800 Non-Controlling Interest 142 123 Total Shareholders’ Equity 119,237 116,923 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $136,520 $137,701









ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $22,875 $24,036 $44,986 $44,797 Communications Systems 3,895 4,524 7,757 9,577 Total Revenues 26,770 28,560 52,743 54,374 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 16,859 18,010 33,534 33,455 Communications Systems 2,644 2,587 4,964 5,622 Total Cost of Products Sold 19,503 20,597 38,498 39,077 Gross Profit 7,267 7,963 14,245 15,297 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,853 1,275 3,500 2,823 Selling, General and Administrative 4,323 4,394 8,702 8,695 Total Operating Expenses 6,176 5,669 12,202 11,518 Operating Income 1,091 2,294 2,043 3,779 Other Expense 21 117 77 209 Income Before Income Tax Provision 1,070 2,177 1,966 3,570

Income Tax Provision 248 499 465 818 Net Income 822 1,678 1,501 2,752 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 11 20 19 35 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $811 $1,658 $1,482 $2,717 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $.05 $.10 $.09 $.17 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $.05 $.10 $.09 $.17 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,019 15,882 15,997 15,880 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,260 16,133 16,194 16,114





Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that we expect will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)







Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income $811 $.05 $.05 $1,658 $.10 $.10 Deferred Tax Provision 177 .01 .01 391 .03 .03 Adjusted Net Income $988 $.06 $.06 $2,049 $.13 $.13 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,019 16,260 15,882 16,133





Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income $1,482 $.09 $.09 $2,717 $.17 $.17 Deferred Tax Provision 345 .02 .02 633 .04 .04 Adjusted Net Income $1,827 $.11 $.11 $3,350 $.21 $.21 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,997 16,194 15,880 16,114





Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.





ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)







Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $811 $1,658 $1,482 $2,717 Adjustments: Interest and Financing Expense, Net 55 106 111 280 Income Tax Provision 248 499 465 818 Depreciation Expense 730 582 1,460 1,161 Amortization Expense 156 158 310 319 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 186 304 370 534 Adjusted EBITDA $2,186 $3,307 $4,198 $5,829



