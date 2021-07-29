Jushi Holdings Inc. Expands Partnership with Laundry Project with a $50K Contribution to Assist 25 Communities in Meeting Basic Needs: Washing Clothes and Linens

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it has expanded its partnerships with the Laundry Project , a movement by Current Initiatives , a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization that is committed to educating and mobilizing communities to be “Hope Dealers” through the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas initiatives. To date, the Jushi-Laundry Project collaboration has already hosted seven events, which have helped more than 161 families and approximately an average of 570 individuals with more than 2,300 loads of laundry.

As a part of the expanded partnership with the Laundry Project, Jushi has committed an additional $50,000 to fund events coast-to-coast assisting lower-income families in meeting a basic need: washing clothes and linens. Together, Jushi and the Laundry Project will help pay for and assist families with laundry services, entertaining children and creating a caring space at the laundromat during their events. The Company’s latest contribution to the organization will be used to host 25 community events in states such as California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, among others.



On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the first two events will be held in Santa Barbara, California at 1331 San Andres Street in Santa Barbara from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Laundry Cafe at 1575 N 52nd in Philadelphia from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET, with more events coming to the other states through the fall and winter. Additionally, the event in Philadelphia will feature live music and food, along with on-site financial assistance signups, rent assistance and other community services provided by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown .



“We’re excited to expand our partnership with our friends at the Laundry Project, and give back to the communities we serve, live and work in,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “We saw the tremendous impact these events had on our neighbors and friends, and look forward to expanding our work with the Laundry Project to bolster the health and wellness of families in our local communities. Giving back is incredibly important to us, and we cherish the opportunity to host events like this with partners like the Laundry Project.”



“We are incredibly excited about continuing to expand our Laundry Project partnership with Jushi,” said Jason Sowell, President of Current Initiatives . “Clean laundry is not just an on-going financial burden for many families due to low income or being out of work but is also a contributing factor to health and wellness. We are thankful for our continued collaboration with partners like Jushi, who share our commitment to social justice and mission of serving others.”

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



