TILT Holdings to Report Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

PHOENIX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, August 24.

TILT’s management team will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company’s operational and financial highlights, followed by a question-and-answer session.



Event: TILT Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-705-6003 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146086

Interested individuals can register for the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website . A replay of the call will also be available for approximately 30 days. Please remember to join the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time to install any necessary software that may be required to join the call.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .



The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.



