Moovila® Wins Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moovila®, the world’s most accurate portfolio and work management platform, today shared that it has been named winner of the 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards for Digital Business by Ventana Research. The prestigious program seeks to identify innovations with striking impact in business and IT and award those who best improve efficiency, productivity and performance in today’s leading organizations.



Ventana Research named Moovila with Intelligent Project Control as most innovative in the Digital Business category for the accuracy, automation and accountability the platform brings to work and project management. Combining RPAX Risk Scoring, a Project Debugger and AI-enabled coach, Carmen, Moovila helps organizations analyze project plans to find and fix problems on a continual basis to eliminate surprises and consistently deliver work on time.

Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research, shared, “It’s no secret that most projects end up having delays or are late and unfortunately have unpleasant surprises when it comes to their timeliness and impact to critical customers and processes. Moovila provides digital innovation, as recognized with our 14th annual Ventana Research Award in Digital Business. Their utilization of new methods to combat these challenges using AI and ML helps every worker and manager using Intelligent Project Control to make work smarter and more impactful.”

To determine the Digital Innovation Award winners, Ventana Research evaluated each submission based on the technology’s innovation and how it applied to the people, processes, products and practices it supported, the degree of team involvement and the overall business impact and value.

Moovila CEO Mike Psenka commented, “We developed Moovila with Intelligent Project Control to automate the accuracy of work and its projected outcomes by delivering a higher level of intelligence in work management. In doing so, we want to take the idea of working smarter to the next level and give organizations the support needed to build dynamic project plans and better navigate those challenges of everyday business. We are honored to receive this Digital Innovation from Ventana Research and its recognition of our efforts in this emerging space.”

To learn more about Moovila and this year’s Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards, visit https://www.ventanaresearch.com/press-release/ventana-research-unveils-the-winners-of-the-14th-annual-digital-innovation-awards.

About Moovila®

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project manager, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project integrity scoring. For more information, visit moovila.com.