Another Breakthrough Investment for Sealy & Company

Dallas, TX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 305,400 square foot industrial real estate portfolio located in Savannah, Georgia. The portfolio, which consists of warehouse/distribution properties, was acquired for an undisclosed amount.

Located within one of the tightest submarkets in the United States, with vacancy rates below two percent, the newly acquired assets are fitting additions to Sealy’s growing portfolio. Infill distribution centers like the Savannah portfolio, which align well with the company’s investment criteria, are highly sought after due to market fundamentals, location, and ease of access to critical distribution infrastructure.

The Savannah, Georgia market has a long and rich history as a center of commerce and trade in the region, propelled by the Port of Savannah, one of the country’s fastest-growing import and export terminals. As such, the proximity of Sealy’s newly acquired assets to the Port proves to be a positive effect for tenant operations and a key feature for driving tenancy stability. In addition to its premier proximity to the Port, the assets are positioned within five miles of Interstates 95 and 16 and minutes from the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Sealy & Company enters the Savannah market this year as it continues to expand its national real estate footprint. Located in other notable markets such as Dallas, Memphis, St. Louis, Atlanta, Houston, and Kansas City, Sealy & Company holds assets in 17 key markets across the United States.

“The adage of ‘location, location, location’ is true – it’s one of the key aspects in the forefront of our investment analysis. The landscape for real estate investing has changed in recent months and has become more competitive, faster, and adaptive. We remain focused on our proven investment strategy focused on industrial infill properties which continue to prevail in the market,” says Scott Sealy, Jr., Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer. “Sealy’s proactive approach, swift decision-making, and surety to close continue to contribute to our success as a firm. “­

Sealy & Company’s Investment Services team, led by Jason Gandy, Managing Director – Investment Services, and Christopher Martin, Associate – Investment Services, executed the purchase of the property directly from Kole Management Company.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

###

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.

Attachment