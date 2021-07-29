MatriSys Bioscience to Present at the 4th Microbiome Movement Skin Health & Dermatology Summit

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, a company harnessing beneficial bacteria to treat inflammatory skin diseases, today announced that the company’s CEO, Philippe Calais, Pharm.D., Ph.D., will present at the 4th Microbiome Movement Skin Health & Dermatology Summit, which will be held virtually August 3-5, 2021.



Presentation Details:

Title: Developing Beneficial Bacteria as Topical Therapeutics to Treat Skin Diseases

Session: Advancing Clinical Development of Live Biotherapeutics

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is leading the discovery and clinical development of a novel class of biopharmaceuticals to transform the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Our groundbreaking technology platform identifies beneficial bacteria derived from healthy human skin to treat the millions of children and adults suffering from difficult to treat chronic skin diseases. In addition to our lead clinical program in patients with atopic dermatitis, we are also rapidly advancing therapeutics for acne and rosacea. www.matrisysbio.com