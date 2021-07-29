Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Record net income and diluted earnings per share of $22.9 million and $1.12 for the second quarter 2021, respectively, and $40.9 million and $2.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively





Deposit growth of 15.6% to $5.43 billion as of June 30, 2021 from $4.70 billion as of June 30, 2020, driven primarily by $513.7 million, or 17.4%, growth in interest-bearing deposits and $218.9 million, or 12.5%, growth in noninterest-bearing deposits





Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock



HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income of $22.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.12 for the second quarter 2021 compared to net income of $9.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.48 for the second quarter 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $40.9 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 results were primarily due to a recapture of provision for credit losses and increased net interest income driven by lower funding costs.

“We are excited to announce yet another record quarter for Allegiance, which came with core loan and deposit gains, and we enter the third quarter positioned for growth,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We maintained solid asset quality while economic factors improved which led us to a release of reserves for credit losses” commented Retzloff.

“The positive energy across Allegiance coupled with the outstanding determination of our employees continues to reinforce the execution of our business strategies with precision. The company-wide coordination of efforts has provided powerful momentum within our Treasury Management group as we continue to integrate new customers and focus on building both new and deepening existing customer relationships,” continued Retzloff.

“As we appreciate our successes in the first half of 2021, we believe we are in an excellent position of strength as we prepare for the remainder of the year. We have proven our ability to succeed in a highly competitive market and are well-positioned to support the growing needs of the communities we serve,” concluded Retzloff.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2021 increased $5.7 million, or 11.3%, to $56.6 million from $50.8 million for the second quarter 2020 and increased $898 thousand, or 1.6%, from $55.7 million in the first quarter 2021. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities, the impact of loans within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) as well as lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 8 basis points to 4.02% for the second quarter 2021 from 4.10% for the second quarter 2020 and decreased 17 basis points from 4.19% for the first quarter 2021. The decreases in the margin were primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by the decrease in funding costs.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2021 was $2.3 million, an increase of $711 thousand, or 45.5%, compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter 2020 and increased $537 thousand, or 30.9%, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter 2021. Second quarter 2021 noninterest income reflected higher transactional fee income and no losses on sales of other real estate when compared to first quarter 2020.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2021 increased $3.8 million, or 12.8%, to $33.6 million from $29.8 million for the second quarter 2020 and decreased $1.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter 2021. The increase over the prior year was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and the reduced amount of deferred PPP loan origination costs compared to the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter 2021, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio increased to 57.07% compared to 56.92% for the second quarter 2020 and decreased from 60.85% for the first quarter 2021. Second quarter 2021 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.42%, 11.87% and 17.20%, respectively, compared to 0.71%, 5.51% and 8.32%, respectively, for the second quarter 2020. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the first quarter 2021 were 1.18%, 9.59% and 14.03%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Results

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $16.4 million, or 17.1%, to $112.3 million from $95.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to a $880.6 million, or 18.7%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year including the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 2 basis points to 4.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by decreased funding costs.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.0 million, a decrease of $278 thousand, or 6.5%, compared to $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to lower correspondent bank rebates and gains on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $6.3 million, or 10.2%, to $68.5 million from $62.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest expense over the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due increased accruals for bonus and profit sharing due to increased net income along with the reduced amount of deferred PPP loan origination costs compared to the prior year.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased from 62.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to 58.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.30%, 10.75% and 15.65%, respectively, compared to 0.51%, 3.76% and 5.70%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2021 increased $77.7 million, or 4.8% (annualized), to $6.51 billion compared to $6.43 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $671.8 million, or 11.5%, compared to $5.84 billion at June 30, 2020, primarily due to the origination and paydowns of PPP loans, origination of core loans and growth within the securities portfolio.

Total loans at June 30, 2021 decreased $198.4 million, or 17.0% (annualized), to $4.46 billion compared to $4.66 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to $271.9 million of paydowns on PPP loans partially offset by the origination of $42.7 million of PPP loans. Total loans at June 30, 2021 decreased $122.9 million, or 2.7%, compared to $4.58 billion at June 30, 2020. Core loans, which exclude PPP loans, increased $30.8 million, or 3.1% (annualized), to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2021 from $3.93 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $73.7 million, or 1.9%, from $3.89 billion at June 30, 2020.

Deposits at June 30, 2021 increased $59.2 million, or 4.4% (annualized), to $5.43 billion compared to $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $732.6 million, or 15.6%, compared to $4.70 billion at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $38.0 million, or 0.58%, of total assets, at June 30, 2021 compared to $35.6 million, or 0.55%, of total assets at March 31, 2021 and $45.1 million, or 0.77%, of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2021 and 1.13% at March 31, 2021.

The recapture of provision for credit losses for the second quarter 2021 was $2.7 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $639 thousand for the first quarter 2021 and $10.7 million for the second quarter 2020 reflecting recent improvements in economic factors compared to prior quarters where there was more uncertainty surrounding unemployment, COVID-19 and effects related to sustained lower crude oil prices.

Second quarter 2021 net charge-offs were $162 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $345 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2021 and $538 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2020.

The Company is carefully monitoring the hotel, restaurant and bar, and oil and gas portfolios, which it believes are at heightened risk due to the current economic environment. Loan balances in the hotel industry, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128.5 million, or 2.9% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, of which $10.5 million were on nonaccrual. At June 30, 2021, restaurant and bar industry loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $114.3 million, or 2.6%, of total loans, of which $301 thousand were on nonaccrual. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to its hotel portfolio was 3.7% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.3% of total restaurant and bar loans. The oil and gas portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $73.0 million, or 1.6%, of total loans at June 30, 2021, of which $3.5 million were on nonaccrual. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to the oil and gas loan portfolio was 2.3% of total oil and gas loans.

The Company granted initial principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances to borrowers in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act and subsequent deferrals upon request and after meeting certain conditions. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration. As of June 30, 2021, 43 loans with outstanding loan balances of $47.4 million remained on deferral.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on September 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, Allegiance was a $6.51 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of June 30, 2021, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2021 2020 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 146,397 $ 141,947 $ 122,897 $ 327,416 $ 237,585 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 564,888 482,383 299,869 19,732 28,815 Total cash and cash equivalents 711,285 624,330 422,766 347,148 266,400 Available for sale securities, at fair value 977,282 787,516 772,890 663,301 618,751 Loans held for investment 4,460,743 4,659,169 4,491,764 4,592,362 4,583,656 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (49,586 ) (52,758 ) (53,173 ) (48,698 ) (47,642 ) Loans, net 4,411,157 4,606,411 4,438,591 4,543,664 4,536,014 Accrued interest receivable 37,075 38,632 40,053 36,996 32,795 Premises and equipment, net 65,442 66,115 70,685 69,887 67,229 Other real estate owned 1,397 576 9,196 8,876 11,847 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,234 7,775 7,756 9,716 14,844 Bank owned life insurance 27,976 27,825 27,686 27,542 27,398 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 16,306 17,130 17,954 18,907 19,896 Other assets 28,871 31,038 18,909 18,072 18,065 Total assets $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,973,042 $ 1,914,121 $ 1,704,567 $ 1,772,700 $ 1,754,128 Interest-bearing Demand 553,874 480,710 437,328 409,137 375,353 Money market and savings 1,556,920 1,617,823 1,499,938 1,483,370 1,270,437 Certificates and other time 1,349,522 1,361,535 1,346,649 1,252,159 1,300,793 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,460,316 3,460,068 3,283,915 3,144,666 2,946,583 Total deposits 5,433,358 5,374,189 4,988,482 4,917,366 4,700,711 Accrued interest payable 1,940 3,862 2,701 3,082 3,293 Borrowed funds 139,951 147,517 155,515 155,512 255,509 Subordinated debt 108,584 108,453 108,322 108,191 108,061 Other liabilities 35,684 36,432 36,439 30,547 33,164 Total liabilities 5,719,517 5,670,453 5,291,459 5,214,698 5,100,738 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 20,213 20,183 20,208 20,445 20,431 Capital surplus 506,810 505,307 508,794 516,151 515,045 Retained earnings 231,333 210,834 195,236 186,866 172,723 Accumulated other comprehensive income 30,794 24,213 34,431 29,591 27,944 Total shareholders’ equity 789,150 760,537 758,669 753,053 736,143 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 57,691 $ 57,991 $ 58,496 $ 56,418 $ 56,421 $ 115,682 $ 111,045 Securities: Taxable 2,556 2,402 2,203 2,095 1,842 4,958 3,929 Tax-exempt 2,491 2,394 2,316 2,280 2,169 4,885 2,715 Deposits in other financial institutions 94 41 32 18 20 135 215 Total interest income 62,832 62,828 63,047 60,811 60,452 125,660 117,904 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 1,337 1,484 1,621 1,657 1,729 2,821 6,093 Certificates and other time deposits 2,989 3,665 4,507 5,239 5,845 6,654 11,929 Borrowed funds 469 539 557 558 562 1,008 1,068 Subordinated debt 1,441 1,442 1,460 1,448 1,469 2,883 2,942 Total interest expense 6,236 7,130 8,145 8,902 9,605 13,366 22,032 NET INTEREST INCOME 56,596 55,698 54,902 51,909 50,847 112,294 95,872 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (2,679 ) 639 4,368 1,347 10,669 (2,040 ) 21,659 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 59,275 55,059 50,534 50,562 40,178 114,334 74,213 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 94 83 100 75 60 177 229 Service charges on deposit accounts 382 388 405 325 343 770 800 (Loss) gain on sale of securities — 49 — — 93 49 287 (Loss) gain on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets — (176 ) — 117 (306 ) (176 ) (375 ) Bank owned life insurance 151 139 144 144 143 290 294 Debit card and ATM card income 761 630 637 574 510 1,391 994 Rebate from correspondent bank 73 132 196 98 89 205 582 Other 812 491 537 517 630 1,303 1,476 Total noninterest income 2,273 1,736 2,019 1,850 1,562 4,009 4,287 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 22,472 22,452 21,003 20,034 19,334 44,924 39,115 Net occupancy and equipment 2,225 2,390 2,079 2,057 1,926 4,615 3,833 Depreciation 1,057 1,034 1,019 946 885 2,091 1,751 Data processing and software amortization 2,176 2,200 2,107 2,125 1,934 4,376 3,760 Professional fees 608 789 999 756 800 1,397 1,373 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 768 807 810 875 609 1,575 1,241 Core deposit intangibles amortization 824 824 953 989 990 1,648 1,980 Communications 332 321 225 355 390 653 807 Advertising 432 298 347 327 370 730 891 Other real estate expense 229 113 382 2,017 114 342 2,762 Other 2,472 3,691 2,825 2,084 2,427 6,163 4,667 Total noninterest expense 33,595 34,919 32,749 32,565 29,779 68,514 62,180 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,953 21,876 19,804 19,847 11,961 49,829 16,320 Provision for income taxes 5,028 3,866 3,863 3,677 2,054 8,894 2,897 NET INCOME $ 22,925 $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 40,935 $ 13,423 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 2.03 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 2.01 $ 0.65

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 22,925 $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 40,935 $ 13,423 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.13 $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 2.03 $ 0.66 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 2.01 $ 0.65 Dividends per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Return on average assets(A) 1.42 % 1.18 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 0.71 % 1.30 % 0.51 % Return on average equity(A) 11.87 % 9.59 % 8.38 % 8.59 % 5.51 % 10.75 % 3.76 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 17.20 % 14.03 % 12.32 % 12.72 % 8.32 % 15.65 % 5.70 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.02 % 4.19 % 4.14 % 3.95 % 4.10 % 4.10 % 4.12 % Efficiency ratio(D) 57.07 % 60.85 % 57.53 % 60.58 % 56.92 % 58.93 % 62.26 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Consolidated) Equity to assets 12.12 % 11.83 % 12.54 % 12.62 % 12.61 % 12.12 % 12.61 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.76 % 8.40 % 8.90 % 8.92 % 8.81 % 8.76 % 8.81 % Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.18 % 11.87 % 11.80 % 11.73 % 11.36 % 12.18 % 11.36 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.41 % 12.10 % 12.04 % 11.96 % 11.60 % 12.41 % 11.60 % Estimated total risk-based capital 15.98 % 15.72 % 15.71 % 15.56 % 15.17 % 15.98 % 15.17 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.56 % 8.57 % 8.51 % 8.70 % 8.83 % 8.56 % 8.83 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 13.03 % 13.17 % 13.32 % 13.25 % 12.84 % 13.03 % 12.84 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 13.03 % 13.17 % 13.32 % 13.25 % 12.84 % 13.03 % 12.84 % Estimated total risk-based capital 15.22 % 15.37 % 15.55 % 15.41 % 14.97 % 15.22 % 14.97 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.99 % 9.33 % 9.41 % 9.64 % 9.77 % 8.99 % 9.77 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,203 20,140 20,396 20,439 20,414 20,171 20,413 Diluted 20,386 20,342 20,575 20,532 20,514 20,359 20,572 Period end shares outstanding 20,213 20,183 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,213 20,431 Book value per share $ 39.04 $ 37.68 $ 37.54 $ 36.83 $ 36.03 $ 39.04 $ 36.03 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 27.17 $ 25.75 $ 25.59 $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 27.17 $ 24.11

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and (recapture of) provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,543,142 $ 57,691 5.09 % $ 4,571,045 $ 57,991 5.15 % $ 4,425,036 $ 56,421 5.13 % Securities 876,099 5,047 2.31 % 789,188 4,796 2.46 % 594,205 4,011 2.71 % Deposits in other financial institutions and other 294,188 94 0.13 % 96,212 41 0.17 % 18,173 20 0.44 % Total interest-earning assets 5,713,429 $ 62,832 4.41 % 5,456,445 $ 62,828 4.67 % 5,037,414 $ 60,452 4.83 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (52,699 ) (53,370 ) (41,334 ) Noninterest-earning assets 835,801 760,762 637,608 Total assets $ 6,496,531 $ 6,163,837 $ 5,633,688 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 534,314 $ 326 0.24 % $ 458,063 $ 371 0.33 % $ 353,252 $ 421 0.48 % Money market and savings deposits 1,561,987 1,011 0.26 % 1,539,127 1,113 0.29 % 1,169,225 1,308 0.45 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,365,881 2,989 0.88 % 1,332,663 3,665 1.12 % 1,302,743 5,845 1.80 % Borrowed funds 144,126 469 1.31 % 154,927 539 1.41 % 320,332 562 0.71 % Subordinated debt 108,523 1,441 5.33 % 108,387 1,442 5.40 % 107,998 1,469 5.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,714,831 $ 6,236 0.67 % 3,593,167 $ 7,130 0.80 % 3,253,550 $ 9,605 1.19 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,968,714 1,767,740 1,624,641 Other liabilities 38,183 41,330 32,393 Total liabilities 5,721,728 5,402,237 4,910,584 Shareholders' equity 774,803 761,600 723,104 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,496,531 $ 6,163,837 $ 5,633,688 Net interest rate spread 3.74 % 3.87 % 3.64 % Net interest income and margin $ 56,596 3.97 % $ 55,698 4.14 % $ 50,847 4.06 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 57,287 4.02 % $ 56,317 4.19 % $ 51,342 4.10 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,557,016 $ 115,682 5.12 % $ 4,179,164 $ 111,045 5.34 % Securities 832,884 9,843 2.38 % 491,463 6,644 2.72 % Deposits in other financial institutions 195,768 135 0.14 % 34,442 215 1.26 % Total interest-earning assets 5,585,668 $ 125,660 4.54 % 4,705,069 $ 117,904 5.04 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (53,033 ) (35,026 ) Noninterest-earning assets 798,468 619,315 Total assets $ 6,331,103 $ 5,289,358 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 496,399 $ 697 0.28 % $ 358,289 $ 1,267 0.71 % Money market and savings deposits 1,550,620 2,124 0.28 % 1,168,883 4,826 0.83 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,349,364 6,654 0.99 % 1,248,085 11,929 1.92 % Borrowed funds 149,496 1,008 1.36 % 230,666 1,068 0.93 % Subordinated debt 108,455 2,883 5.36 % 107,931 2,942 5.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,654,334 $ 13,366 0.74 % 3,113,854 $ 22,032 1.42 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,868,783 1,425,265 Other liabilities 39,748 31,919 Total liabilities 5,562,865 4,571,038 Shareholders' equity 768,238 718,320 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,331,103 $ 5,289,358 Net interest rate spread 3.80 % 3.62 % Net interest income and margin $ 112,294 4.05 % $ 95,872 4.10 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 113,604 4.10 % $ 96,493 4.12 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2021 2020 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 690,867 $ 664,792 $ 667,079 $ 650,634 $ 651,430 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 499,207 728,424 569,901 710,234 695,772 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 2,051,516 2,018,853 1,999,877 1,971,228 1,956,116 Commercial real estate construction and land development 371,732 386,637 367,213 376,877 386,865 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 715,119 726,228 737,605 716,565 703,513 Residential construction 111,956 119,528 127,522 148,056 171,656 Consumer and other 20,346 14,707 22,567 18,768 18,304 Total loans $ 4,460,743 $ 4,659,169 $ 4,491,764 $ 4,592,362 $ 4,583,656 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 36,643 $ 35,051 $ 28,893 $ 37,928 $ 33,223 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 36,643 35,051 28,893 37,928 33,223 Other real estate 1,397 576 9,196 8,876 11,847 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 38,040 $ 35,627 $ 38,089 $ 46,804 $ 45,070 Net charge-offs $ 162 $ 345 $ 4,287 $ 291 $ 538 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 12,949 $ 14,059 $ 10,747 $ 13,171 $ 12,578 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 18,123 13,455 10,081 15,849 16,127 Commercial real estate construction and land development 53 1,000 3,011 3,085 53 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 4,839 5,736 4,525 4,263 3,434 Residential construction — — — 876 898 Consumer and other 679 801 529 684 133 Total nonaccrual loans $ 36,643 $ 35,051 $ 28,893 $ 37,928 $ 33,223 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.63 % 0.78 % 0.77 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.64 % 0.83 % 0.72 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 135.32 % 150.52 % 184.03 % 128.40 % 143.40 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.11 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.37 % 0.03 % 0.05 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 789,150 $ 760,537 $ 758,669 $ 753,053 $ 736,143 $ 789,150 $ 736,143 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 239,948 240,772 241,596 242,549 243,538 239,948 243,538 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 549,202 $ 519,765 $ 517,073 $ 510,504 $ 492,605 $ 549,202 $ 492,605 Shares outstanding at end of period 20,213 20,183 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,213 20,431 Tangible book value per share $ 27.17 $ 25.75 $ 25.59 $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 27.17 $ 24.11 Net income $ 22,925 $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 40,935 $ 13,423 Average shareholders' equity $ 774,803 $ 761,600 $ 756,699 $ 748,647 $ 723,104 $ 768,238 $ 718,320 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 240,331 241,166 242,043 243,015 244,010 240,746 244,508 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 534,472 $ 520,434 $ 514,656 $ 505,632 $ 479,094 $ 527,492 $ 473,812 Return on average tangible equity(A) 17.20 % 14.03 % 12.32 % 12.72 % 8.32 % 15.65 % 5.70 % Total assets $ 6,508,667 $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 6,508,667 $ 5,836,881 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 239,948 240,772 241,596 242,549 243,538 239,948 243,538 Tangible assets $ 6,268,719 $ 6,190,218 $ 5,808,532 $ 5,725,202 $ 5,593,343 $ 6,268,719 $ 5,593,343 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.76 % 8.40 % 8.90 % 8.92 % 8.81 % 8.76 % 8.81 %

(A) Interim periods annualized.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

