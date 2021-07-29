Virtusa to expand its Canadian operations

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced plans to grow its business and intensify its staffing recruitment efforts in Canada, specifically the province of Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) is working closely with Virtusa to expand its North American footprint while creating high-value jobs for Nova Scotians, exporting its services, and contributing to the growing momentum in Nova Scotia's ICT sector. Virtusa has been providing services to clients in Canada for over 15 years through locations in Toronto and Montreal, with its global workforce of over 28,000. Now with the expansion into Nova Scotia, and in particular Halifax, Virtusa will bring highly technical IT, client service and customer success roles to a city filled with an extremely diverse and skilled local talent pool, as well as top tier university graduates.



“Virtusa is proud to be expanding into Nova Scotia which is home to a booming technology hub and a talented and innovative workforce,” said Sanjay Deshpande, EVP and Head of Banking and Financial Services – Americas. “We are truly thankful for our partnership with NSBI which has played a vital role in helping us identify Halifax as an ideal location to expand our Canadian presence. Now we will be equipped to effectively meet the information technology needs of businesses across all of Canada.”

Clients of Virtusa will benefit from the Nova Scotia location’s fantastic accessibility into North America as well as Europe. Nova Scotia is a safe, collaborative environment that brings together private, academic, and public-sector agencies which will be essential for Virtusa’s growth in the province.

Most of the desired roles will focus within development, quality engineering, support services, business analysis, and consulting services. They align with Virtusa’s core focus areas of digital & cloud transformation, technology modernization and business innovation. Virtusa will continue to provide comprehensive training programs for its newly recruited Nova Scotia staff that cover the technical aspects of the jobs, as well as industry fundamentals. Additionally, Virtusa offers formal programs in leadership, mentorship, and diversity & inclusion. The company also provides a comprehensive intern program wherein University students are recruited to work on various programs during the summer months. Postings can be found online at https://mycareer.virtusa.com/

“Virtusa is making a smart, strategic bet investing in Nova Scotian talent to advance its North American talent base for the rapidly emerging virtual economy,” said Phil Fersht, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research. “Having advised the region for many years, I have been so impressed with its widespread university environment and its ability to attract talent both locally and from all over the world. Halifax is particularly well primed and buoyant to provide the best minds for the future of the hyperconnected world and will stand Virtusa in good stead as it expands its diverse digital engineering talent model."

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

