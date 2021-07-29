Qatar Catering Services Industry Outlook to 2024 (Third Edition) – Analyzing potential of incumbents to host World Cup 2022 - Are catering firms in Qatar prepared for FWC 2022?: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catering services industry encompasses 30+ players including a mixture of vertical domestic players, subsidiaries of international firms and hotel chains dealing in outside catering. Such players focus on establishing niche by targeting specific end users such as event catering, industrial/construction camp catering, in-flight catering etc. For instance- Al Nawras, Taste Catering, hotel chains focus on private events/wedding catering while Qatar Caterers and Contractors, Shaqab, Amwaj, Qatar Star Services etc find high clientele associated with industrial clients. Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC) enjoys the monopoly of catering to in-flight operations while Yemek Doha entered the industry with winning big army catering contracts.

Prior to COVID-19, industry was operating at capacity utilization rates of ~75%, which dropped to around 65% in April-June 2020. The industry is still recovering and is expected to reach to its pre-COVID levels by Q2 2021. With a spare utilization of 25%, the key question is how would industry adapt to the massive catering requirements in 2022? It is expected that ~2Mn tourists would be coming to attend the football world cup tournament coupled with domestic visitors, putting a huge supply challenge compared to ~1Mn meals being supplied daily. The associated food delivery/logistics management is another challenge as firms prefer to possess limited fleet and capabilities, capable of handling year-long contractual orders.

Moreover, 4 out of 7 firms interviewed by Ken Research, are finding it difficult to arrange for the required documentation including sustainability reports, supplier code of conduct etc; generating a possibility of convergence of tender allotment to big players.

Considering the expected challenge, certain firms are gearing up to position themselves as a leading candidate for the tender process. Firms including Yemek Doha, Crompton catering, and Newrest Gulf etc. are expanding their production capacity while Future catering is rebranding itself to ‘Emporio Gourmet’ in order to prepare itself for FWC event. Certain players are also exploring establishing strategic partnerships/joint ventures with international sports catering firms.

Analysts at Ken Research believe that incumbents must strive to position themselves as a unique player capable of handling increased order size and deliver the best services. In order to achieve the same, it is pertinent to establish strategic partnerships with global sports catering firms which would not only augment the capacity but also bring in world-class standards of catering. Firms must also be prepared to rapidly expand their logistics capabilities by partnering with local rental firms. It would be interesting to watch as to how incumbents position themselves during the tender process and react post the FWC event. Would the overcapacity (post 2022) result in reduction of prices, putting the margins of mid and bottom tier firms at risk?

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period : 2015–2019

: 2015–2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-Demographic Outlook of Qatar

Snapshot on Food & Beverage Industry

Catering Services Industry in Qatar (Market Size and Segmentation)

Competitive Landscape of Firms (Operational Performance, Financial Performance, Company Profiles)

Overview of Global players with prior experience in organizing sporting events

Regulations and Certifications applicable to industry

Future Outlook of Industry – including impact of COVID-19

Best Selling MENUSs – End user segment wise

For More Information on the Research Report, refer to below links: -

Jordan Catering Service Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Catering (Event Catering, Government/Defense Catering, Industrial Catering, Airline Catering, School Catering and Hospital Catering)

Jordan Catering market has grown at low growth rate from 2012 to 2017. The major end users of Jordan catering service are hotels, event management companies and individuals. Some of the key growth drivers are adaption of western culture, change in consumer preference of food, industrial growth and focus on education sector by the government. The major challenges for the catering service providers in Jordan are lack of capital, limited warehousing facilities and high employee turnover. The market is moderately competitive. Airline catering, Government and Defense catering segment has less than 3 players while event catering is a highly competitive segment. School and Industrial catering sector sectors each has around 5 major players.

Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market Outlook to 2022 - by Product Categories (Canned Dairy, Canned Meat, Canned Fish, Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Legumes and Beans and Canned Fruits and Vegetables), by Distribution Channels (Bakalas, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others), by Regional Sales (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca-Medina, Dammam and Others), by End User (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering Companies, Fast Food Outlets and Retail Consumers)

The market for canned food in Saudi Arabia is at a matured stage, with a limited number of players dominating the market. Canned foods industry is driven by increasing urban population, rising female participation in the labor force, increasing share of income being spent on food, the growth in religious tourism that Saudi Arabia receives every year at the time of Hajj and Umrah and increasing product and packaging innovation. Distribution channels for canned food products are hypermarkets, supermarkets and bakalas among other small departmental stores and online channel. In CY'2017, bakalas had the maximum revenue share, owing to their easy accessibility and high number of bakalas in Saudi Arabia.

Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 - by Hotel and Wedding Halls Catering, In-Flight Catering, Industrial Catering, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering, Railway Catering

Indonesia's catering market revenue has grown from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017, attaining a robust CAGR of ~% during the second half of the review period (2014-2017) as compared to ~% during the first half (2012-2014). The market witnessed a robust CAGR of ~% during the entire review period (2012-2017). The market is currently placed in a medium growth stage with a strong possibility for further growth at a faster pace. Profitability associated with catering is highly correlated with multiple factors such as food quality and premium cuisine type during various individual events & its effective interpretation, cost reduction related to transportation of raw materials, minimization of wastage, sustaining & expanding client relationships, engaged with multiple event halls with different capacities, efficient & effective service provided amongst various others. The estimated profitability range for the event and pure-play caterers has been analyzed to be ~% in 2017.