Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported second quarter 2021 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $2.34 compared to $1.07 in the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights from the second quarter operating results were as follows:

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020 Results

  • Revenue was $571.3 million, a 36.6% increase
  • Operating income was $82.9 million, a 132.4% increase
  • Operating ratio of 85.5 compared to 91.5
  • LTL shipments per workday increased 15.3%
  • LTL tonnage per workday increased 23.1%
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 10.5%
  • LTL revenue per shipment rose 17.9% to $277

“It is great to report record second quarter results only about a year removed from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe. “Our operating ratio of 85.5% in the quarter is the best OR for any quarter in our history. We had a very good quarter in terms of service and our cargo claims ratio of 0.54% is also a record,” added Holzgrefe. “Shipper demand remains strong early in the third quarter and we continue to hire drivers and dockworkers across all areas of our service map,” said Holzgrefe.

“We were pleased to announce the opening of our Hagerstown, Maryland terminal in June and we expect to open additional terminals during the second half of the year. We continue to maintain and operate one of the cleanest diesel fleets in the industry. During the quarter, we commenced pilot programs using alternative fuel tractors by adding two all-electric tractors and five compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “Total shipments in the second quarter were an all-time quarterly high and we are working hard to accommodate our customers’ needs in an environment where we are experiencing a very tight labor market.” “With rising operational costs, we focused more than ever on the profitability of the added volumes and our 10.5% increase in yield pushed our revenue per shipment to a record $277, up nearly 18% over last year,” said Col.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $61.0 million at June 30, 2021 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 0.8%. This compares to total debt of $160.8 million and net debt to total capital of 13.1% at June 30, 2020.

Net capital investments were $100.0 million in the first half of 2021. This compares to $142.7 million in net capital investments during the first half of 2020. In 2021, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be approximately $275 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 877-886-2341 or 334-777-6979 referencing conference ID #9556386. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 171 terminals with service across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Amounts in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
      
  June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 
ASSETS     
      
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents $52,860  $25,308  
Accounts receivable, net  261,113   216,899  
Prepaid expenses and other  39,908   29,489  
Total current assets  353,881   271,696  
      
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:     
Cost  1,983,923   1,901,244  
Less: accumulated depreciation  826,983   765,217  
Net property and equipment  1,156,940   1,136,027  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  105,965   113,715  
OTHER ASSETS  30,609   27,336  
Total assets $1,647,395  $1,548,774  
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
Accounts payable $100,499  $89,381  
Wages and employees' benefits  65,187   55,392  
Other current liabilities  77,797   90,184  
Current portion of long-term debt  21,648   20,588  
Current portion of operating lease liability  19,764   20,209  
Total current liabilities  284,895   275,754  
      
OTHER LIABILITIES:     
Long-term debt, less current portion  39,378   50,388  
Operating lease liability, less current portion  88,208   95,321  
Deferred income taxes  123,000   119,818  
Claims, insurance and other  48,756   46,205  
Total other liabilities  299,342   311,732  
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
Common stock  26   26  
Additional paid-in capital  270,608   267,666  
Deferred compensation trust  (3,781)  (2,944) 
Retained earnings  796,305   696,540  
Total stockholders' equity  1,063,158   961,288  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,647,395  $1,548,774  


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Consolidated Statements of Operations 
For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 
(Unaudited) 
      
  Second Quarter Six Months 
   2021   2020   2021   2020  
OPERATING REVENUE $571,333  $418,114  $1,055,407  $864,510  
          
OPERATING EXPENSES:         
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits  268,786   224,277   513,223   462,922  
Purchased transportation  62,481   26,406   107,512   56,465  
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies  90,664   65,902   175,565   148,801  
Operating taxes and licenses  14,559   13,743   28,897   28,139  
Claims and insurance  17,328   18,293   28,808   28,714  
Depreciation and amortization  34,659   33,664   70,031   66,254  
Loss (gain) from property disposals, net  (69)  148   (268)  (1,242) 
Total operating expenses  488,408   382,433   923,768   790,053  
          
OPERATING INCOME  82,925   35,681   131,639   74,457  
          
NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):         
Interest expense  834   1,594   1,686   2,996  
Other, net  (430)  (751)  (561)  (204) 
Nonoperating expenses, net  404   843   1,125   2,792  
          
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  82,521   34,838   130,514   71,665  
Income tax expense  20,047   6,384   30,749   15,100  
NET INCOME $62,474  $28,454  $99,765  $56,565  
          
Average common shares outstanding - basic  26,332   26,134   26,309   26,102  
Average common shares outstanding - diluted  26,704   26,569   26,687   26,543  
          
Basic earnings per share $2.37  $1.09  $3.79  $2.17  
Diluted earnings per share $2.34  $1.07  $3.74  $2.13  


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 
(Amounts in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
  Six Months 
   2021   2020  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
Net cash provided by operating activities $140,140  $148,233  
Net cash provided by operating activities  140,140   148,233  
      
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     
Acquisition of property and equipment  (100,202)  (148,865) 
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  236   6,143  
Net cash used in investing activities  (99,966)  (142,722) 
      
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net     34,071  
Proceeds from stock option exercises  3,678   2,591  
Shares withheld for taxes  (6,350)  (3,479) 
Other financing activity  (9,950)  (9,662) 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (12,622)  23,521  
      
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  27,552   29,032  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  25,308   248  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $52,860  $29,280  


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
             
        Second Quarter  
  Second Quarter  % Amount/Workday  %
   2021   2020  Change 2021 2020 Change
Workdays      64 64  
Operating ratio 85.5%  91.5%        
LTL tonnage (1) 1,406   1,142  23.1 21.97 17.85 23.1
LTL shipments (1) 2,012   1,745  15.3 31.44 27.26 15.3
LTL revenue/cwt.$19.84  $17.95  10.5      
LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges$16.92  $16.01  5.7      
LTL revenue/shipment$277.24  $235.08  17.9      
LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges$236.43  $209.66  12.8      
LTL pounds/shipment 1,397   1,309  6.7      
LTL length of haul (2) 911   876  4.0      
             
(1)  In thousands.           
             
(2)  In miles.           
             
Note:

LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.