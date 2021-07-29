Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0915 - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 21 0915RIKV 21 1115RIKV 22 0215
Settlement Date 08/03/202108/03/202108/03/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,3003,6004,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.839/1.35099.569/1.49899.056/1.750
Total Number of Bids Received 14810
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,2004,1005,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 1077
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1077
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.839/1.35099.569/1.49899.056/1.750
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.865/1.13299.626/1.29999.244/1.399
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.839/1.35099.569/1.49899.056/1.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.853/1.23399.590/1.42599.138/1.597
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.865/1.13299.626/1.29999.244/1.399
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.800/1.67899.554/1.55198.740/2.344
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.848/1.27499.585/1.44399.120/1.631
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.211.141.11