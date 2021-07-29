Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other solid and hematologic cancers, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date 2021.



Conference Call Information



Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(833) 423-0481 (U.S.)

(918) 922-2375 (international)

Conference ID: 8985036



An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website http://investors.salariuspharma.com/. An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, on August 5, 2021.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat (or SP-2577), is being studied as a potential treatment for sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other solid and hematologic cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for sarcomas, including relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a Phase 1/2 clinical study underway at MD Anderson Cancer Center in hematologic cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA

(212) 375-2664

mmcenroe@tiberend.com



Johanna Bennett (media relations)

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com