Automotive LiDAR Market to Garner $1.83 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive LiDAR market generated $221.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to garner $1.83 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, surge in investment and funding in LiDAR startups, and growing emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles have boosted the growth of the global automotive LiDAR market. However, high cost of LiDAR system, environmental constraints, and optical vulnerability hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of 4D LiDAR and rapid technological advancements in automotive LiDAR is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (276 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2870

Covid-19 Scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, several manufacturing facilities were closed temporarily. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown and trade restrictions created interruptions in exports of automotive parts, especially from China.

The declined production of automobiles and disruption of the supply chain hampered the demand for LiDAR sensors.

However, the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle industry would witness growth in the future due to benefit of contactless and driverless delivery. Moreover, several logistics and food delivery companies have started to adopt autonomous vehicles where LiDAR sensors are vital parts.

The report segments the global automotive LiDAR market on the basis of technology, application, range, vehicle type, and region.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2870

Based on application, the semi-autonomous vehicle segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. However, the autonomous vehicle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the solid-state LiDAR segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly third-fourths of the market. However, the mechanical LiDAR segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 32.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on range, the short & mid-range segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the long-range segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-lidar-market/purchase-options

On the basis of vehicle type, the internal combustion engine segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 88% of the total market revenue. However, the electric & hybrid segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period.

The global automotive LiDAR market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The global automotive LiDAR market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, Luminar Technologies, LeddarTech, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ouster, Inc., Valeo and Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2870





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

3D Radar Market by Platform (Airborne, Ground, and Naval), Range (Short Range (up to 75 Km), Medium Range (75-150 Km), and Long Range (more than 150 Km)), Frequency Band (L Band, C/S/X Band, E/F Band, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Vehicle Radar Test System Market by System (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Front Light (AFL), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Cross-Traffic Alert (CTA), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Intelligent Park Assist (IPA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Night Vision System (NVS), Pedestrian Detection System (PDS), Road Sign Recognition (RSR), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)), Component (Camera Unit, LiDar, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, and Infrared Sensor), Offering (Hardware, and Software), and Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2030.

Automotive RADAR Market by Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assist, and Other), Frequency (24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79GHz), Range (Long Range RADAR (LRR) and Short and Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR)), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market by Product Type (Stability Control System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Gear Shift Assist, Traction Control System (TCS), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and Others), System Type (Lead Acid, and Lithium-ion), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com