GridGain Launches Expert On-Call to Assist Ignite Developers Within Hours

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache ® Ignite ® distributed database, today announced Expert On-Call, a service that assists Apache Ignite application developers and architects with a quick video call to help resolve any Ignite development roadblock they encounter within hours. The service eliminates the need to wait for days or weeks for answers or support on public forums. Instead, developers can rapidly get the answers they need by meeting with the world’s leading Ignite engineers at a time that’s convenient for the developers.



To access Expert On-Call, a developer or architect visits the GridGain website, picks an available one-hour time slot on the experts’ calendar, prepays for the meeting using a preferred payment method, and then meets with an Ignite expert at the scheduled time via a video call. No subscription required.

“Expert On-Call is ideal for developers who are just getting started and experienced developers who have occasional questions,” said Nikita Ivanov, founder and CTO of GridGain. “Our goal is to share our top engineers’ expertise to help organizations bring their digital transformation projects to market quickly and efficiently. Apache Ignite has become the preferred platform for enabling both legacy and greenfield applications to be fast and scalable. Expert On-Call will help remove barriers to application development and streamline the journey from proof-of-concept to production.”

How it works

Step 1: Visit the GridGain website and pick an available one-hour time slot

Step 2: Prepay online using a preferred payment method

Step 3: Meet one-on-one with one of GridGain’s Apache Ignite experts via a video call

Step 4: Receive a follow-up email including relevant links, code samples or additional recommendations from the expert

Availability

Expert On-Call is available now via the GridGain website.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and digital integration hub s for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Citibank, American Express, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as a distributed database for high performance computing with in-memory speed. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

