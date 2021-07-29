FoodStorm Shortlisted for 2021 SaaS Awards

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodStorm , the world's leading catering software provider, announced today that it is a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category Catering & Hospitality.



Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories for 2021 include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS and Best Data-Driven SaaS, alongside new categories including ‘Bespoke SaaS Solution.’

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said, “Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity.

“We’ve seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry, and it’s increasingly difficult for our team to identify the entrants that can’t make it past this shortlist stage. The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have made it through that first round. They represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly funded disruptors or established names.

“Our judges have some incredibly difficult decisions to make before announcing the final winners in each category of the software awards at the end of August.”

Hundreds of caterers around the world use FoodStorm’s software to automate their entire ordering, production, payment and fulfilment process from one centralized system. Robert Hill, CEO of FoodStorm said, “Demand for FoodStorm’s SaaS solution has continued to accelerate as businesses seek new ways to improve efficiency and boost revenue through automation and eCommerce. It is an honor to make the SaaS Awards shortlist, which recognizes our team’s excellence in innovation.”

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced August 31, 2021. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About FoodStorm

FoodStorm is the world's leading all-in-one catering software that empowers caterers to grow their business while saving time and money by automating administrative tasks. As experts in the catering technology industry, FoodStorm offers a flexible catering management solution to support every type of caterer: grocery and prepared foods, corporate, drop-off, on-site, event, QSR/retail and large-scale food production across multiple sites.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, FoodStorm's cutting edge technology integrates easily with a large variety of third-party systems, provides a catering specific eCommerce website to match your brand, a website builder to host your online presence, order and customer management, PCI compliant payment processing, CRM tools to market and grow your business, and rich reporting features. To learn more, please visit https://foodstorm.com/us .

Media Contact:

Michelle Faulkner

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f23d8c5-4852-4d99-b6e8-2c0b713fc03a