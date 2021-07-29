Integer Holdings Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

~ Strong sales and profit growth vs. last year ~

~ Increased 2021 outlook ~

PLANO, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced results for the three months ended July 2, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter 2020, except as noted)

Sales increased 30% to $312 million.

GAAP net income increased $29 million to $29 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased $25 million to $36 million, an increase of 239%.

GAAP operating income increased $30 million to $39 million, an increase of 328%. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased $28 million to $50 million, an increase of 130%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $31 million to $64 million, an increase of 92%.

GAAP diluted EPS increased $0.88 per share to $0.89 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased $0.75 per share to $1.07 per share, an increase of 234%.

From the end of the fourth quarter 2020, total debt decreased $63 million to $669 million and net total debt decreased $46 million to $643 million, achieving a leverage ratio of 3.1 times adjusted EBITDA.

“Integer delivered strong growth versus last year on continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and CEO. “These results demonstrate the resiliency of Integer’s associates to deliver for customers and patients despite the U.S. labor constraints and global supply chain disruptions. The strength of our second quarter results supports another increase in our 2021 financial guidance as we continue to execute our strategy to generate a premium valuation for shareholders.”

Discussion of Product Line Second Quarter 2021 Sales (compared to Second Quarter 2020, except as noted)

Cardio & Vascular sales increased 18% as the industry continues to recover from the negative impact of COVID, with strong increases across all cardio & vascular markets, particularly interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and peripheral vascular markets. Second quarter sales sequentially increased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Cardiac & Neuromodulation sales increased 67% as the industry continues to recover from the negative impact of COVID, with very strong increases across all markets. Sales in the cardiac rhythm management market increased high double-digits, and sales in the neuromodulation market doubled. Second quarter sales sequentially increased 10% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical includes sales to the acquirer of our former AS&O product line, under supply agreements entered into as part of the divestiture. Sales declined 4% as ventilator and patient monitoring components sales declined from pandemic-driven peak demand in 2020. Second quarter sales sequentially increased 15% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Electrochem sales increased 19%, driven by the emerging recovery of the energy market. Second quarter sales sequentially increased 39% compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by high double-digit energy market recovery growth.



2021 Outlook(a)

We are increasing our full year 2021 financial outlook with year-over-year sales growth now projected to be 12% to 14%. We expect strong year-over-year growth in the second half of 2021.

We are also increasing our adjusted operating income outlook and now expect to grow between 25% and 36%. We increased our cash flow outlook and now project to generate $95 million to $115 million of free cash flow for the year.

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP(b) As Reported Change Adjusted Change Sales $1,200 to $1,220 12% to 14% $1,200 to $1,220 12% to 14% Operating income $129 to $144 7% to 19% $180 to $195 25% to 36% EBITDA N/A N/A $240 to $255 26% to 34% Net income $81 to $94 5% to 21% $122 to $134 32% to 46% Diluted earnings per share $2.45 to $2.82 5% to 21% $3.66 to $4.03 32% to 46%

(a) Except as described below, further reconciliations by line item to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for Adjusted operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), included in our “2021 Outlook” above, and Adjusted effective tax rate below, are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and visibility of the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

(b) Adjusted operating income for 2021 is expected to consist of GAAP operating income, excluding items such as intangible amortization, certain legal expenses, reorganization and realignment costs, asset dispositions and severance, totaling approximately $51 million, pre-tax. Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS for 2021 are expected to consist of GAAP net income and diluted EPS, excluding items such as intangible amortization, certain legal expenses, reorganization and realignment costs, asset dispositions, severance, gains and losses on equity investments and loss on extinguishment of debt totaling approximately $54 million, pre-tax. The after-tax impact of these items is estimated to be approximately $40 million or approximately $1.21 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to consist of Adjusted net income, excluding items such as depreciation, interest, stock-based compensation and taxes totaling approximately $118 million to $121 million.

Supplemental Financial Information

(dollars in millions) 2021

Outlook 2020

Actual Capital expenditures, net $50 - $60 $47 Depreciation and amortization $80 - $85 $79 Stock-based compensation $17 - $19 $9 Other operating expense $6 - $9 $8 Adjusted effective tax rate(a) 15.5% - 17.5% 12.2% Cash tax payments $20 - $25 $18

(a) Adjusted effective tax rate refers to our full-year GAAP effective tax rate, expected to range from 11% to 13% for 2021, adjusted to reflect the full-year impact of the items that are excluded in providing adjusted net income and certain other identified items.

Summary of Financial and Product Line Results

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended GAAP July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 QTD

Change Organic

Change(a) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 152,609 $ 129,084 18.2 % 17.4 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 119,749 71,675 67.1 % 67.1 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 29,268 30,625 (4.4 ) % (4.5 ) % Total Medical Sales 301,626 231,384 30.4 % 29.9 % Non-Medical Sales 10,397 8,731 19.1 % 19.1 % Total Sales $ 312,023 $ 240,115 29.9 % 29.5 % Net income $ 29,433 $ 389 NM NM Diluted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.01 NM NM Six Months Ended GAAP July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 YTD

Change Organic

Change(a) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 301,774 $ 308,289 (2.1 ) % (2.8 ) % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 228,157 179,495 27.1 % 27.1 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical 54,660 61,862 (11.6 ) % (11.7 ) % Total Medical Sales 584,591 549,646 6.4 % 6.0 % Non-Medical Sales 17,899 18,895 (5.3 ) % (5.3 ) % Total Sales $ 602,490 $ 568,541 6.0 % 5.6 % Net income $ 50,953 $ 31,489 61.8 % 33.8 % Diluted EPS $ 1.53 $ 0.95 61.1 % 33.3 %

(a) Organic Change is a Non-GAAP measure. Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and refer to Table D and E at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts.

NM Calculated amount not meaningful

Three Months Ended Non-GAAP(a) July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 QTD

Change Organic

Change(b) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,743 $ 33,181 92.1 % 97.6 % Adjusted operating income $ 50,064 $ 21,790 129.8 % 132.7 % Adjusted net income $ 35,558 $ 10,485 239.1 % NM Adjusted EPS $ 1.07 $ 0.32 234.4 % NM Six Months Ended Non-GAAP(a) July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 YTD

Change Organic

Change(b) Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,855 $ 103,872 20.2 % 22.5 % Adjusted operating income $ 96,391 $ 80,694 19.5 % 20.2 % Adjusted net income $ 67,668 $ 51,769 30.7 % 33.8 % Adjusted EPS $ 2.04 $ 1.56 30.8 % 33.3 %

(a) Refer to Tables A, B and C at the end of this release for reconciliations of adjusted amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.

(b) Organic change rates for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP measures. Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and refer to Table E at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts.

NM Calculated amount not meaningful

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we provide adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating income, and organic change rates. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS consist of GAAP amounts adjusted for the following to the extent occurring during the period: (i) acquisition and integration related expenses, including fair value adjustments to contingent consideration resulting from acquisitions, (ii) amortization of intangible assets, (iii) facility consolidation, optimization, manufacturing transfer and system integration charges, (iv) asset write-down and disposition charges, (v) charges in connection with corporate realignments or a reduction in force, (vi) certain legal expenses, charges and gains, (vii) unusual or infrequently occurring items, (viii) (gain) loss on equity investments, (ix) extinguishment of debt charges, (x) the income tax provision (benefit) related to these adjustments and (xi) certain tax items that are outside the normal tax provision for the period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. EBITDA is calculated by adding back interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and the same adjustments as listed above except for items (ii), (ix), (x) and (xi). Adjusted operating income consists of operating income adjusted for the same items listed above except for items (viii), (ix), (x) and (xi).

Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Organic sales change is reported sales growth adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and the contribution of acquisitions. To calculate the impact of foreign currency on sales growth rates, we convert any sale made in a foreign currency by converting current period sales into prior period sales using the exchange rate in effect at that time and then compare the two, negating any effect foreign currency had on our transactional revenue, and exclude the amount of sales acquired or divested during the period from the current/previous period amounts, respectively.

Organic change rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses included in other (income) loss, net, and acquisitions.

We believe that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, and organic change rates, provides important supplemental information to management and investors seeking to understand the financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. In addition to the performance measures identified above, we believe that net total debt, leverage ratio and free cash flow provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our activities, including the financing of acquisitions and debt repayments. Net total debt is calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents. We calculate leverage ratio as net total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 4 quarters. Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures (acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), net of proceeds from the sale of PP&E).

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; projected capital spending; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “projects,” or “continue” or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

operational risks, such as the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the evolving health, economic, social and governmental environments and the effect of the pandemic on our associates, suppliers and customers as well as the global economy; our dependence upon a limited number of customers; pricing pressures that we face from customers; our reliance on third party suppliers for raw materials, key products and subcomponents; the potential for harm to our reputation caused by quality problems related to our products; the dependence of our energy market-related revenues on the conditions in the oil and natural gas industry; interruptions in our manufacturing operations; our dependence upon our information technology systems and our ability to prevent cyber-attacks and other failures; and our dependence upon our senior management team and technical personnel;

strategic risks, such as the intense competition we face and our ability to successfully market our products; our ability to respond to changes in technology; our ability to develop new products and expand into new geographic and product markets; and our ability to successfully identify, make and integrate acquisitions to expand and develop our business in accordance with expectations;

financial risks, such as our significant amount of outstanding indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with financial and other covenants under our senior secured credit facilities; economic and credit market uncertainties that could interrupt our access to capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; financial and market risks related to our international operations and sales; our complex international tax profile; and our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; and

legal and compliance risks, such as regulatory issues resulting from product complaints, recalls or regulatory audits; the potential of becoming subject to product liability or intellectual property claims; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; our ability and the cost to comply with environmental regulations; our ability to comply with customer-driven policies and third party standards or certification requirements; our ability to obtain necessary licenses for new technologies; legal and regulatory risks from our international operations; and the fact that the healthcare industry is highly regulated and subject to various regulatory changes;

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (in thousands) July 2,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,581 $ 49,206 Accounts receivable, net 175,533 156,207 Inventories 147,836 149,323 Refundable income taxes 5,449 2,087 Contract assets 56,824 40,218 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,020 15,896 Total current assets 434,243 412,937 Property, plant and equipment, net 251,070 253,964 Goodwill 853,309 859,442 Other intangible assets, net 730,079 757,224 Deferred income taxes 4,396 4,398 Operating lease assets 48,528 45,153 Other long-term assets 37,514 38,739 Total assets $ 2,359,139 $ 2,371,857 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 37,500 $ 37,500 Accounts payable 69,303 51,570 Income taxes payable 34 1,847 Operating lease liabilities 7,946 8,431 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,344 56,843 Total current liabilities 164,127 156,191 Long-term debt 631,204 693,758 Deferred income taxes 181,154 182,304 Operating lease liabilities 43,121 37,861 Other long-term liabilities 24,961 30,688 Total liabilities 1,044,567 1,100,802 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 707,119 700,814 Retained earnings 568,469 517,516 Accumulated other comprehensive income 38,951 52,692 Total stockholders’ equity 1,314,572 1,271,055 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,359,139 $ 2,371,857





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 Sales $ 312,023 $ 240,115 $ 602,490 $ 568,541 Cost of sales (COS) 223,277 182,252 429,258 413,976 Gross profit 88,746 57,863 173,232 154,565 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 35,379 33,903 70,881 70,360 Research, development and engineering (RD&E) 13,738 12,746 27,199 25,987 Other operating expenses (OOE) 279 2,029 1,194 4,957 Total operating expenses 49,396 48,678 99,274 101,304 Operating income 39,350 9,185 73,958 53,261 Interest expense, net 7,532 9,273 16,064 19,634 (Gain) loss on equity investments 684 205 2,019 (1,720 ) Other (income) loss, net 356 (458 ) 119 (1,457 ) Income before taxes 30,778 165 55,756 36,804 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,345 (224 ) 4,803 5,315 Net income $ 29,433 $ 389 $ 50,953 $ 31,489 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.01 $ 1.55 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.01 $ 1.53 $ 0.95 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,982 32,834 32,970 32,820 Diluted 33,254 33,129 33,221 33,123





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (in thousands) Six Months Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 50,953 $ 31,489 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,419 39,074 Debt related charges included in interest expense 2,446 2,045 Stock-based compensation 8,953 3,242 Non-cash (gains) charges related to customer bankruptcy (15 ) 567 Non-cash lease expense 3,947 3,875 Non-cash (gain) loss on equity investments 2,019 (1,720 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment — (500 ) Other non-cash losses 44 539 Deferred income taxes (242 ) 39 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (19,141 ) 44,115 Inventories 898 (5,933 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,604 ) (3,943 ) Contract assets (16,792 ) (12,621 ) Accounts payable 16,937 (5,854 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,737 ) (18,195 ) Income taxes payable (5,298 ) 1,735 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,787 77,954 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (18,416 ) (26,680 ) Purchase of intangible asset — (4,107 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 15 52 Acquisitions, net — (5,219 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,401 ) (35,954 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of long-term debt (64,750 ) (18,750 ) Proceeds from senior secured revolving line of credit — 185,000 Payments of senior secured revolving line of credit — (15,000 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 340 2,474 Payment of debt issuance costs (141 ) — Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock unit awards (2,988 ) (2,779 ) Contingent consideration payments (1,621 ) — Principal payments on finance leases (24 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (69,184 ) 150,945 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 173 (236 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,625 ) 192,709 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 49,206 13,535 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,581 $ 206,244





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Table A: Net Income and Diluted EPS Reconciliations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Net income (GAAP) $ 30,778 $ 29,433 $ 0.89 $ 165 $ 389 $ 0.01 Adjustments(a): Amortization of intangibles 10,339 8,177 0.25 10,151 8,026 0.24 Certain legal expenses (SG&A)(b) 288 228 0.01 407 323 0.01 Other operating expenses (OOE)(c) 279 209 0.01 2,029 1,571 0.05 (Gain) loss on equity investments 684 540 0.02 205 162 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 82 65 — — — — Medical device regulations (COS)(d) 169 134 — — — — Customer bankruptcy(e) (361 ) (285 ) (0.01 ) 18 14 — Tax adjustments(f) — (2,943 ) (0.09 ) — — — Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 42,258 $ 35,558 $ 1.07 $ 12,975 $ 10,485 $ 0.32 Diluted weighted average shares for adjusted EPS 33,254 33,129 Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Pre-Tax Net of

Tax Per

Diluted

Share Net income (GAAP) $ 55,756 $ 50,953 $ 1.53 $ 36,804 $ 31,489 $ 0.95 Adjustments(a): Amortization of intangibles 20,789 16,442 0.49 20,595 16,280 0.49 Certain legal expenses (gains) (SG&A)(b) 545 431 0.01 1,009 798 0.02 Other operating expenses (OOE)(c) 1,194 927 0.03 4,957 3,872 0.12 (Gain) loss on equity investments 2,019 1,595 0.05 (1,720 ) (1,359 ) (0.04 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 428 338 0.01 — — — Medical device regulations (COS)(d) 290 229 0.01 — — — Customer bankruptcy(e) (385 ) (304 ) (0.01 ) 872 689 0.02 Tax adjustments(f) — (2,943 ) (0.09 ) — — — Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 80,636 $ 67,668 $ 2.04 $ 62,517 $ 51,769 $ 1.56 Weighted average shares for adjusted diluted EPS 33,221 33,123

(a) The difference between pre-tax and net of tax amounts is the estimated tax impact related to the respective adjustment. Net of tax amounts are computed using a 21% U.S. tax rate, and the statutory tax rates applicable in foreign tax jurisdictions, as adjusted for the existence of net operating losses (“NOLs”). Expenses that are not deductible for tax purposes (i.e. permanent tax differences) are added back at 100%.

(b) Expenses associated with non-ordinary course legal matters.

(c) Other operating expenses includes acquisition and integration related expenses, facility consolidation, optimization, manufacturing transfer and system integration charges, asset write-down and disposition charges, charges in connection with corporate realignments or a reduction in force, unusual or infrequently occurring items.

(d) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses.

(e) In November 2019, one of our customers, Nuvectra Corporation, filed a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition (the “Customer Bankruptcy”). The 2021 amounts are predominantly due to favorable settlements on supplier purchase order termination clauses and the 2020 amounts primarily consist of charges related to inventory recorded in cost of sales in our condensed consolidated statement of operations.

(f) Discrete tax benefits predominately related to the reversal of previously unrecognized tax benefits resulting from the effective settlement of tax audits during the second quarter of 2021.

Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.





Table B: Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 Operating income (GAAP) $ 39,350 $ 9,185 $ 73,958 $ 53,261 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 10,339 10,151 20,789 20,595 Certain legal expenses 288 407 545 1,009 Other operating expenses 279 2,029 1,194 4,957 Medical device regulations 169 — 290 — Customer bankruptcy (361 ) 18 (385 ) 872 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 50,064 $ 21,790 $ 96,391 $ 80,694





Table C: EBITDA Reconciliations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 July 2,

2021 July 3,

2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 29,433 $ 389 $ 50,953 $ 31,489 Interest expense 7,532 9,273 16,064 19,634 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,345 (224 ) 4,803 5,315 Depreciation 9,786 9,429 19,630 18,479 Amortization of intangibles 10,339 10,151 20,789 20,595 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 58,435 29,018 112,239 95,512 Stock-based compensation 4,249 1,504 8,953 3,242 Certain legal expenses 288 407 545 1,009 Other operating expenses (OOE) 279 2,029 1,194 4,957 (Gain) loss on equity investments 684 205 2,019 (1,720 ) Medical device regulations 169 — 290 — Customer bankruptcy (361 ) 18 (385 ) 872 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 63,743 $ 33,181 $ 124,855 $ 103,872 Total Sales $ 312,023 $ 240,115 $ 602,490 $ 568,541 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.4 % 13.8 % 20.7 % 18.3 %





Table D: Organic Sales Change Reconciliation (% Change)

GAAP

Reported

Growth Impact of

Acquisitions

and Foreign

Currency(a) Non-GAAP

Organic

Change QTD Change (2Q 2021 vs. 2Q 2020) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular 18.2 % (0.8 )% 17.4 % Cardiac & Neuromodulation 67.1 % — 67.1 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical (4.4 )% (0.1 )% (4.5 )% Total Medical Sales 30.4 % (0.5 )% 29.9 % Non-Medical Sales 19.1 % — 19.1 % Total Sales 29.9 % (0.4 )% 29.5 % YTD Change (6M 2021 vs. 6M 2020) Medical Sales Cardio & Vascular (2.1 )% (0.7 )% (2.8 )% Cardiac & Neuromodulation 27.1 % — 27.1 % Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical (11.6 )% (0.1 )% (11.7 )% Total Medical Sales 6.4 % (0.4 )% 6.0 % Non-Medical Sales (5.3 )% — (5.3 )% Total Sales 6.0 % (0.4 )% 5.6 %

(a) Sales have been adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions.





Table E: Non-GAAP Organic Change Reconciliation (% Change)

GAAP

Reported

Growth(a) Impact of

Non-GAAP

Adjustments(b) Impact of

Acquisitions

and Foreign

Currency(c) Non-GAAP

Organic

Change QTD Change (2Q 2021 vs. 2Q 2020) EBITDA 101.4 % (9.3 )% 5.5 % 97.6 % Operating income 328.4 % (198.6 )% 2.9 % 132.7 % Net income NM NM 22.4 % 261.5 % Diluted EPS NM NM 25.6 % 260.0 % YTD Change (6M 2021 vs. 6M 2020) EBITDA 17.5 % 2.7 % 2.3 % 22.5 % Operating income 38.9 % (19.4 )% 0.7 % 20.2 % Net income 61.8 % (31.1 )% 3.1 % 33.8 % Diluted EPS 61.1 % (30.3 )% 2.5 % 33.3 %

(a) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Table C for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(b) Represents the impact to our growth rate from our Non-GAAP adjustments. See Tables A and C for further detail on these items.

(c) Represents the impact to our growth rate due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates realized in income and reported in other (income) loss, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, and the adjustment to exclude the impact of acquisitions.

NM Calculated amount not meaningful





Table F: Net Total Debt Reconciliation

(in thousands)