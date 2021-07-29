Kala Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The dial-in numbers to access the conference call are 866-300-4091 (domestic) or 703-736-7433 (international) using the conference ID 3852499. To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the call, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Jill Steier

Jill.steier@kalarx.com

781-996-5252

Hannah Deresiewicz

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

212-362-1200