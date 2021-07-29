Kane Biotech Receives Decisions to Grant for Two European Patents Providing Broad Protection of coactiv+™ Technology for Wound Care, Skin Infections and Personal Care Formulations

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. announces that it has received two Decisions to Grant from the European Patent Office for patents covering its best-in-class coactiv+™ technology. The allowed claims cover composition of matter for the company's proprietary formulations for use in treating wounds and skin infections and in personal care formulations.



A “Decision to Grant” is the European Examiner’s confirmation that the European Patent Office has decided to grant Kane the patent and has set the grant date.

"These patents are important additions to the existing portfolio covering Kane’s coactiv+™ technology platform," said Gordon Guay, the company's Chief Scientific Officer. "Kane already had strong patent coverage in Europe, and the coverage of the coactiv+™ technology is now significantly enhanced, both in terms of the scope of protection, and term of protection."

Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech added: “The versatility of our coactiv+™ technology, as in our existing shampoo, pet water additive and wound gel applications, offers a pipeline of commercialization opportunities to licence, partner or go direct to market with innovative applications to treat problems caused by biofilm proliferation.”

Kane Biotech’s patented coactiv+™ is a continuously active technology specifically formulated to destabilize biofilms in order to promote an environment for fast wound healing. The key ingredients are recognized as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration and have been purposefully selected to provide support throughout the entire wound healing cascade. Its multi-functional and gentle formulation makes it a perfect companion treatment to DispersinB® Hydrogel, also part of the Kane Biotech antibiofilm wound care portfolio.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (54 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactive+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.