Easy Group to Sponsor Symposium at University of Toronto Libraries: “Virtual Studies in the Age of Online and Hybrid Learning”

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Toronto Libraries’ Richard Charles Lee Canada Hong Kong Library will be virtually hosting a symposium entitled: “VIRTUAL STUDIES IN THE AGE OF ONLINE AND HYBRID LEARNING, Are international students receiving a fair and equitable experience?,” with Easy Group Inc. as its lead sponsor. Easy Group of Toronto has chosen to put its support towards helping international students to better understand how to learn and study during this unprecedented time. As more students enrol either for online or hybrid courses, they will seek out and need more resources than ever before and will need services in different formats.



Canada’s vaccination program has been successful by many measures but with the uncertainty of the future, many educational institutions are opting to leave their options open. The University of Toronto Libraries and Robarts Library in particular has been at the forefront in digitizing resources for students, but many libraries still don’t have digital versions for all their needs. The Richard Charles Lee Canada Hong Kong Library on the 8th Floor of Library located at 130 St. George Street in Toronto is a favourite among international students at the University of Toronto and has always been active in hosting cultural, educational and innovative symposiums. This virtual symposium is a continuation of that dedication. The Justin Poy Agency is the organizer of this online event.

The panel will feature opening remarks by Chief Librarian of the University of Toronto Libraries, Larry Alford, Dr. Susan Lee as Moderator, Professor Joseph Wong — Vice-President, International, University of Toronto, Navroop Gill —Teaching and Learning Project Lead at the University of Toronto Libraries, Zihan Li — U of T, Rotman MBA Candidate Class of 2022, Yinuo Hu (Vivian) — A sophomore majoring in Economics and Industrial Relations and Human Resources at the University of Toronto, and Tianze Guo (Alex) — Co-founder of Easy Education, the Principal of EDU UTSG.

“International students have been the ones suffering the most during this transitional period from on-campus classes to online and hybrid models of teaching and learning. Students have been unable to socialize, collaborate in class and access their support systems as readily as before. Who supports the students, such as those from China that need help during their time zones, which can be as much as a 12-hour time difference? And what type of learning support is available for overseas students when they can’t directly access on-campus resources?” says Easy Group’s CEO, Jacky Zhang, “Comprehensive and innovative solutions are the key to success. This begins with an open dialogue between students and faculty. Easy Group intends to take on an active role in working with top Canadian Universities to address all of these issues. Simply put — we want to be a part of the solution and are proud to support this virtual symposium organized by The Justin Poy Agency and The University of Toronto Libraries and the Richard Charles Lee Canada Hong Kong Library.”

Easy Group will be supporting symposiums, panels and discussions that benefit international students enrolled in online and hybrid programs during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the faculty that teach them. The company is committed to a collaborative approach with students, educators and leading Canadian universities to ensure that all students, regardless of where they are, can receive the high quality of education that they expect and most importantly, deserve.

This well-rounded panel will give perspective and insight into the student journey and how educators can better prepare for the months ahead. All are welcome to attend.

Topic: Virtual Studies in the Age of Online and Hybrid Learning: Are international students receiving a fair and equitable experience?

About Easy Group Inc.

Easy Group Inc. was founded in Toronto in 2014 as a best in-class tutoring service for international students. The company has provided online services to over 170,000 university applicants, students, and graduates, and served over 100,000 clients offline at our physical campuses. Its footprint has expanded from Canada, where it operates at 11 of the country's most prestigious schools, to the U.S., China, and the United Kingdom.

Easy Group has 3 pillars that guide its mission: Integrity, Inclusivity and Innovation. Under each of these pillars is a mission to ensure that students can experience the full benefit of their learning journey.

With a deep understanding of learning practices and a commitment to embracing technology, the company now provides a holistic educational and personal development platform which guides its clients through every stage of their time studying abroad. Easy Group helps with everything from applying to undergraduate university, graduate school and new careers, to integrating with a new community and overcoming cultural barriers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.easygroup.ca/

