Clark Capital Management Group Named a 2021 Best Place to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the mid-size firm category. Clark Capital was selected based on employee data collected by Quantum Workplace, which ranked categories including work environment, personal and professional growth, and embracing change and new ideas.

During the past year, Colene Clark Bittone, EVP, Corporate Culture, has been finding unique ways to help employees stay connected while operating remotely. Initiatives included virtual coffee breaks, employee care packages, Zoom happy hours, and fitness challenges throughout the year, among others. “We are committed to creating a culture that encourages our employees to focus on their families and wellbeing first,” said Colene. “Our dedication to corporate culture and our employees has never been more important.”

“What makes Clark Capital a truly great place to work is our employees,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark. “Over the last 16 months, our employees have shown dedication and perseverance in the face of unprecedented circumstances. I have been humbled by their efforts to execute their jobs at the highest level while not only meeting, but exceeding the expectations of our advisors and clients. We are honored to be recognized for the third year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal, especially during this difficult time.”

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $26.5 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that help enable advisors to help clients reach their life goals and objectives.

Portfolio Managers utilize both a relative strength, top-down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of June 30, 2021; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization’s culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization’s rank.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

CCM-733

Attachment