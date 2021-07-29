Taurus Expands Orlando Multifamily Portfolio with Two Well-Located Apartment Complexes

BOSTON and ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC, a global private equity real estate firm operating for over 40 years with experience in multifamily, office, logistics, mixed-use and renewable energy sectors, announced today the acquisition of Legends at ChampionsGate and Summit at Metrowest, two Orlando area Class B+ apartment communities in prime locations within the city. Well-established in Orlando for over 25 years, these latest acquisitions boost Taurus’ portfolio to more than six multifamily complexes and 1,800 units in Central Florida, and more than 5,600 units across the United States.



“Orlando has been a strong multifamily market and these assets are ideally located to offer dynamic housing to all those moving into the booming Central Florida market,” said Peter A. Merrigan, CEO of Taurus Investment Holdings. “Operating in Orlando for over two decades, these two acquisitions further our commitment to offering high-quality housing while expanding our portfolio in the region.”

Built in 2002, Legends at ChampionsGate is a 253,008 square foot apartment complex located at 8101 Champion Circle. Featuring a contemporary amenity package, the complex was purchased for a price of $53,875,000. Less than a mile from Interstate 4, Legends at ChampionsGate provides tenants with an easy commute and excellent access to major local tourism and healthcare centers. The property is well-located within a community that boasts world-class golf and resorts while being within walking distance to several major retail centers and restaurants.

“Both Legends at ChampionsGate and Summit at Metrowest are high-quality assets with profiles that align well within Taurus’ multifamily strategy,” said Nick Clark, Managing Director of Taurus Investment Holdings. “The market fundamentals in Orlando have been really strong coming out of COVID, and we are excited to further expand our Central Florida multifamily portfolio with both of these acquisitions.”

The 280-unit Summit at Metrowest, sitting at 6500 Metrowest Blvd, is a 250,880 square foot complex built in 1991 that was purchased for $59,500,000. Less than eight miles from Downtown Orlando and located within the prestigious 1,800-acre master-planned community that includes the Metrowest Golf Club, Summit at Metrowest is within walking distance of the Shoppes at Veranda Park and offers fantastic access to Orlando’s theme parks, including Universal Orlando, SeaWorld and Disney World.

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Established in 1976, Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 40 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. Currently active in the United States, Western Europe, Asia, and South America, the firm makes strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owner operators of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and developed more than 54 million square feet (5.01 million square meters) of residential, office, industrial, retail and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total acquisition value of over $8 billion. www.tiholdings.com.

Editor/Reporters: Please click links to view and download photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/wbeb7nb3ta1l4xm/Peter%20A%20Merrigan.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/djimf5h5vv0xnfx/Nick.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/bi4gosug7hqpyy1/legends-c2dg-0275-final.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/sxff1ihxziwlwo3/Summit-at-MetroWest--Pool-4200-Web.jpg?dl=0

MEDIA CONTACT

taurus@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ec69377-57fd-47c9-a4d5-244485b94ad4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d545a55b-1784-4a70-a9a3-bb2c5e26bbcc