InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Upgraded to Pink Current by OTC Markets

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope" or the “Company”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, is pleased to announce today that the Company has filed all of its financial reports with OTC Markets, has submitted an attorney opinion letter, and has now been declared officially “Pink Current.”

InnerScope filed all of its annual disclosure statements and the financial report for its first quarter ending March 31, 2021, with OTC Markets, bringing its financial reporting obligations current. In addition, the Company plans to upgrade to the OTCQB as soon as it can meet all the requirements to trade on this market.

Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope, stated, “InnerScope is very pleased to announce today that we are again current with our financial reporting. We appreciate the loyalty, patience and support from our shareholders during this period. Bringing the Company Pink Current has been a key focus for our management team during the course of 2021. We also plan to upgrade our security to the OTCQB once we meet the independent director and other requirements and hope to announce this in the near term. Both of these steps are expected to increase shareholder value and, once these items are in our rearview mirror, allow us to continue focusing on driving market penetration and revenue expansion for InnerScope’s innovative and affordable direct-to-consumer hearing products .”

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND):

InnerScope is a manufacturer and distributor/retailer of direct-to-consumer ("DTC") FDA (Food and Drug Administration) registered Bluetooth app-controlled hearing aids, Bluetooth app-controlled personal sound amplifier products (PSAPs), hearing-related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing and tinnitus supplements, and assorted hearing and health-related products targeting primarily the 48 million Americans suffering from hearing-related issues. The Company's overall mission is to improve the quality of life for the estimated 70 million people in North America and the 1.5 billion people worldwide who has some form of hearing loss.

The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned with its affordable Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting hearing technology (visit myHearIQ.com ) and its innovative in-store sales and delivery system with its point-of-sale free self-check hearing screening kiosks ("Hearing Kiosks") to directly benefit when the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Act (the "OTC Hearing Aid Law") becomes enacted (expected late 2021 based on the president's executive order issued on July 9, 2021). The OTC Hearing Aid Law allows OTC hearing aids for perceived mild to moderate hearing losses to be sold in retail stores without seeing a professional or having a medical evaluation. The Hearing Kiosk is designed to enable the tens of millions of people with undetected or untreated mild to moderate hearing losses to treat themselves with the Company's easy, convenient and affordable (see InnerScope’s Hearing Health Flexible Subscription Plans ) OTC hearing aids in-store, off the shelf and/or by DTC online affordable hearing aid options. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates" and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations; involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions, or orders that may be canceled; and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com

