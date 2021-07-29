Vivid Seats Launches Strategic Rebrand Along with New and Improved Rewards Program

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or “the Company”), a leading marketplace focused on being the ultimate partner connecting fans to the live events, artists and teams they love, continues to deliver exceptional value to fans by enhancing Vivid Seats Rewards, where all fans earn on every purchase. In addition, the Company revealed an extensive brand refresh inspired by the energy and passion of live event fans, together with a new logo and a redesigned website and app, built with new capabilities rooted in personalization and simplicity.



Vivid Seats Rewards will introduce the first of several fan-focused experiential enhancements in conjunction with the brand refresh:

Every Purchase Counts : Start earning rewards today. Enrollment is free and automatic.

: Start earning rewards today. Enrollment is free and automatic. Free Tickets for Every Fan : Fans earn a stamp for every ticket they purchase. Once they’ve collected 10 stamps, they will receive a Reward Credit worth the average value of the 10 stamps which can be used for tickets to another event.

: Fans earn a stamp for every ticket they purchase. Once they’ve collected 10 stamps, they will receive a Reward Credit worth the average value of the 10 stamps which can be used for tickets to another event. Unlock Status for More Perks : Fans can also benefit from increasing perks as they progress through each of the three levels—Rising Star, Super Fan, and Icon—such as surprise and delight moments which include ticket upgrades, exclusive access to industry events, and other VIP perks.

: Fans can also benefit from increasing perks as they progress through each of the three levels—Rising Star, Super Fan, and Icon—such as surprise and delight moments which include ticket upgrades, exclusive access to industry events, and other VIP perks. Birthday Gift: All members will get a birthday reward to celebrate their special day.

The new loyalty program is designed to benefit every fan, whether they attend two events a year or twenty. Current Vivid Seats Rewards members will get to enjoy all the new benefits, while also maintaining their current level or moving to a higher tier in the updated program.

“At Vivid Seats, we strive to provide unparalleled value and deliver exceptional experiences,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “Our enhanced loyalty program gives every customer 10% of value on every ticket purchase and offers unique and differentiated ways for them to get more rewards and perks. We are thrilled to help everyone “Experience It Live” and celebrate the power of shared experiences to unite people.”

Surprise and Delight Event: The Chicago-based company will unveil the first of many surprise and delight moments in its hometown. A lucky group of Icon rewards members will receive an invite to an exclusive Lollapalooza after party hosted by Vivid Seats and Rolling Stone. The intimate show will be held on July 31st at Tao Nightclub in Chicago and feature music performances from various artists and a surprise live set on stage from an artist who is headlining Chicago’s biggest music festival.

Unique Rewards Perk Coming Soon: For a limited time and subject to regulatory approval, Vivid Seats is in the process of completing an arrangement to offer eligible rewards members DK Dollars, cash-equivalent site credits that can be used for entry into any real money content on DraftKings.

The upgraded and redesigned website and native apps are focused on elevating the Vivid Seats customer experience. With easy-to-use and personalized features, the expanded tools solidify the Company’s position as the ultimate partner for life’s most exciting moments:

Discovering and shopping for events just got easier : Fans will see the latest live events across music, sports, comedy, and theater, all uniquely tailored to their preferences, favorite artists, and teams.

: Fans will see the latest live events across music, sports, comedy, and theater, all uniquely tailored to their preferences, favorite artists, and teams. Looking for something to do : The “Explore” experience within the Vivid Seats iOS and Android apps makes it easier for fans to quickly find the latest and most desirable events and get recommendations in locations nearby or across the country.

: The “Explore” experience within the Vivid Seats iOS and Android apps makes it easier for fans to quickly find the latest and most desirable events and get recommendations in locations nearby or across the country. Unique and Simplified: In the app, fans will also find new and personalized content each day, encounter ways to level up their rewards, and easily access their tickets for entry.



Everyone can download the new Vivid Seats app for iOS and Android or visit www.vividseats.com to get to their next live event. Fans can earn more about Vivid Seats Rewards program at www.vividseats.com/rewards . Furthermore, all press can access the latest Vivid Seats Media Kit at https://press-kit.vividseats.com/press .

The rebranding follows Vivid Seats’ recent announcement that it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: HZAC), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit www.horizonacquisitioncorp.com/ .

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com , or calling at 866-848-8499.

