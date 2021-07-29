Laird Connectivity Partners with Memfault to Offer Device Observability Platform for Its Connected Low-Power Cellular + Bluetooth Product Line

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announced its partnership with cloud-based connected device observability specialist, Memfault , to give developers using the Pinnacle 100 low-power cellular socket modem and Sentrius MG100 LTE-M/NB-IoT/Bluetooth gateway integrated access to the Memfault remote debugging, continuous monitoring, and firmware update platform. The integration of the Memfault SDK provides Laird Connectivity customers free access to all of the features of the Memfault platform. This access enables them to accelerate product development as well as easily monitor and update products after release.



Memfault’s observability platform allows developers to remotely monitor the health of their devices and analyze software issues in both the Pinnacle 100 and MG100 Gateway designs. Memfault’s out-of-the-box remote debugging, monitoring, and updating features enable developers to act proactively, significantly reducing costs and saving time. This is especially useful for customers that have products mass deployed or in remote locations. In the MG100 and Pinnacle 100, reboot reasons, core dumps on crashes, and statistics like LTE signal strength are tracked.

“By partnering with Memfault, we enable our customers to gather valuable insights both during development and while end devices are deployed in the field,” says Jonathan Kaye, senior product director at Laird Connectivity. “Recent Memfault momentum, like their Nordic Semiconductor partnership and their critical role in the Zephyr project, speak to the company’s expanding presence in the connected device ecosystem, which made the choice to work with them an easy one.”

Signing up for Memfault is a simple one-click process to create an account and immediately start monitoring firmware on the MG100 or Pinnacle 100. When a fault occurs, Laird Connectivity developers receive notifications directly through Memfault’s intuitive cloud portal. Memfault’s fleet-wide fault aggregation techniques show the occurrence of a specific fault across the entire population of devices, making developers aware of any issues. The frequency of occurrence, number of affected devices, and timeline allow developers to identify if a specific device or software update could result in a fault and the potential impact of that fault. This allows developers to locate the root cause of the issue and push an OTA update to fix it with Memfault. Device monitoring and fleet-level metrics enable developers to debug and update devices from one platform. Memfault reduces the time to resolve issues from days to minutes and lowers engineering and support overhead.

“We are excited to partner with Laird Connectivity. Their commitment to their customers is well known in the industry, from leading wireless connectivity to global integration support and now the Memfault device observability platform,” says François Baldassari, Founder & CEO at Memfault. “They give developers the tools they need to be successful at every phase of the device lifecycle.”

