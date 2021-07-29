Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2025: Surging Used Car Sales contributing to the Growth of Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry in Malaysia - Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Automotive slowdown & the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sustained downward trend in new passenger car sales in 2021 in Malaysia.

The OEM/Authorized car service market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Surging Vehicle Parc in Malaysia: Malaysian automotive industry in witnessing a growth in the number of vehicle parc, which is leading to higher demand for the multi brands and OEM car service companies in Malaysia. ~65% of the vehicle parc in Malaysia in 2020 comprised of post warranty cars that generally visit multi brand car service centers. Whereas, the pre warranty cars in the country prefer visiting the OEM car service centers. Multi brand service centers cost ~40% less as compared to the authorized car service center which is the major reason for consumer to shift to the multi brand service center during the post warranty period. The car parc is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Technological Advancement in Car Service Industry in Malaysia: Car servicing companies in Malaysia have started to become technologically advanced, by adopting technologies such as live end-to-end updates, service tracking, round-the-clock grievance redressal, online booking and others. Technological upgradation by the car servicing companies in Malaysia is leading to an increased demand for car servicing from customers. The ease of booking a car service and tracking the service status has lead consumers visit the service center for regular or minor car maintenance as well.

Strong Used Car Sales growth: Malaysia is witnessing a growth in the used car sales, which is contributing to the rising average age of cars in the country, therefore an impetus for car service market. Lack of car components such as electronic chips in Malaysia in 2020 had raised issues such as production of new cars and delay in delivery in the short to medium term, leading to increased demand for used cars. Shifting focus of consumers from purchasing new vehicles towards maintaining old ones is leading to a surge in the on road used cars which is leading to greater demand for multi brand car servicing. The Malaysian used cars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.1% in terms of number of used cars sold during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The report titled "Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 202: Surging Used Car Sales contributing to the Growth of Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry in Malaysia" by Ken Research suggested that the automotive aftermarket service market is further expected to grow in the near future with the surging used car sales and entry of new players in the market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market

By Type of Workshop Multi Brand OEM/Authorized

By Type of Multi Brand Organized Unorganized

By Type of Vehicle Sedan Hatchback SUV MPV

By Age of Car 0-5 Years 5-10 Years 10 and Above years

By Region Central East South North

By Car Brand Perodua Proton Honda Toyota Others

By Booking Mode Online Offline

By Service Split Maintenance Repair and Replacement Body Care



Malaysia Spare Parts After Market Segmentation

By Type of Spare Parts Electricals and Electronic Components Suspension and Braking Consumables and Miscellaneous Cooling Systems Rubber Components Drive transmission and Steering Others



Key Target Audience

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020-2025

OEM Car Dealers/Service Providers:

Perodua

Proton

Honda

Toyota

Nissan

Mitsubishi

Multi Brand Car Dealers/Service Providers:

Dtox

Prestige Cars

Topbest Car Grooming

Autohaus KL

Top Speed

Auto Mobile Garage

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Overview

Ecosystem of Entities in Car Servicing in Malaysia

Trends and Development in Malaysia Automotive After Market Service Industry

Issues and Challenges in Malaysia Automotive After Market Service Industry

Porters Five Forces Analysis: Automotive Aftermarket Service in Malaysia

Government Regulation in Malaysia Automotive After Market Service Industry

Market Size of Malaysia After Market Service Industry

Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Segmentation

Competition in Malaysia OEM Aftermarket Industry

Strength and Weakness of Major Players in Malaysia OEM Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Competition in Malaysia Multi Brand Aftermarket Industry

Pricing Comparison of Major OEM Car Service Companies

Pricing Comparison of Major Multi Brand Car Service Companies

Operating Model of Organized and Unorganized Workshops

Operating Model of OEM Workshops

Malaysia Spare Parts Aftermarket Industry Overview

Sourcing Spare Parts for Automobile Service Centers (OEM/Authorized Service Centers & Multi-Brand Service Centers)

Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Car Service Market Future Market Size

Future Outlook and Projections for Malaysia Automotive Service Market

Case Study: Autohaus KL

Analyst Recommendation

