Strongbridge Biopharma plc Provides Announcement Under the Irish Takeover Rules for Relevant Securities in Issue

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced in accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Rules that, as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, Strongbridge's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, is comprised of 67,828,952 ordinary shares with a par value of $0.01 per share. Strongbridge's ordinary shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol SBBP. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Strongbridge ordinary shares is IE00BYZ5XL97.



Strongbridge confirms that, as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, there were outstanding 2,747,191 restricted share units (the “Strongbridge Restricted Share Units”) and 8,226,117 options to purchase Strongbridge ordinary shares (the "Strongbridge Share Options") granted by Strongbridge. Upon vesting, each Strongbridge Restricted Share Unit entitles the holder to receive one Strongbridge ordinary share and each Strongbridge Share Option entitles the holder to purchase one Strongbridge ordinary share at the applicable exercise price.

Strongbridge also confirms that as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, Strongbridge has 7,368,033 warrants outstanding (the “Strongbridge Warrants”) and 4,464,285 ordinary shares will be issued upon the conversion of the portion of Strongbridge's debt that is convertible. Upon exercise, each Strongbridge Warrant entitles the holder to receive one ordinary share.

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company's rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Strongbridge by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris") by means of a scheme of arrangement under Irish law (the "Scheme") or the other transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement, dated May 24, 2021, among Strongbridge, Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ("HoldCo") and Wells MergerSub, Inc. (collectively, the "Transaction").

Strongbridge, Xeris and HoldCo have prepared and filed with the SEC a preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus on July 2, 2021 and Amendment No. 1 thereto on July 28, 2021 (File No. 333-257642) which also constitutes a prospectus with respect to the HoldCo shares of common stock ("HoldCo Shares") to be issued pursuant to the Transaction.

The joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as Strongbridge’s and Xeris’ other public filings with the SEC, may be obtained without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and, in the case of Strongbridge’s filings, at Strongbridge’s website at www.strongbridgebio.com and, in the case of Xeris’ filings, at Xeris’ website at www.xerispharma.com.

Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the Strongbridge Special Meetings to approve the Acquisition, the Scheme or related matters, or other responses in relation to the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus (including the Scheme Document). Similarly, any decision in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the Xeris Special Meeting or any vote in respect of, or other response to, the Transaction, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

Strongbridge, Xeris, HoldCo and their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from their respective shareholders in connection with the Transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of shareholders in connection with the Transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, which may be different from those of Strongbridge shareholders or Xeris stockholders generally, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus (which contains the Scheme Document) and will be set forth in any other relevant documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC relating to the Transaction. Information regarding Strongbridge’s directors and executive officers is contained in Strongbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated and filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021. Information regarding Xeris’ directors and executive officers is contained in Xeris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated and filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

No statement in this communication is intended to constitute a profit forecast for any period, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for Strongbridge, Xeris or HoldCo as appropriate. No statement in this communication constitutes an asset valuation.

The directors of Strongbridge accept responsibility for the information contained in this communication. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors of Strongbridge (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this rep for which they respectively accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Under the provisions of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, ‘interested’ (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of ‘relevant securities’ of Strongbridge or Xeris, all ‘dealings’ in any ‘relevant securities’ of Strongbridge or Xeris (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such ‘relevant securities’) must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 pm (New York time) on the ‘business’ day following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the date on which the Scheme becomes effective or on which the ‘offer period’ otherwise ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an ‘interest’ in ‘relevant securities’ of Strongbridge or Xeris, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

Under the provisions of Rule 8.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, all ‘dealings’ in ‘relevant securities’ of Strongbridge by Xeris or ‘relevant securities’ of Xeris by Strongbridge, or by any party acting in concert with either of them, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (New York time) on the ‘business’ day following the date of the relevant transaction.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose ‘relevant securities’ ‘dealings’ should be disclosed, can be found on the Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

‘Interests in securities’ arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an ‘interest’ by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in single quotation marks are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Panel’s website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing under Rule 8, please consult the Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

The release, publication or distribution of this report in or into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions, including any Restricted Jurisdictions (as defined in the joint proxy statement/prospectus). Accordingly, copies of this report and all other documents relating to the Transaction are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any such Restricted Jurisdictions. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies involved in the proposed transaction disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.