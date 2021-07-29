Business Network for Offshore Wind's Ventus Awards Now Open for Nominations

Baltimore, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Network for Offshore Wind today opened nominations for its 2021 Ventus Awards offshore wind awards program. The Ventus Awards are the Network’s highest level of professional recognition, celebrating the people, companies, organizations, and work ushering in the global adoption of offshore wind energy. Nominations can be submitted online July 29 through September 17 for eight unique categories designed to honor all contributions and facets of the offshore wind industry. Winners will be announced at the Ventus Awards Gala.

In partnership with Recharge, the Ventus Awards are a first-of-its-kind industry award honoring the trailblazing individuals, companies, and organizations that embody the powerful force of wind to set the industry on course for an expanding and promising future. The Awards comprise of ten categories, eight of which are open for nominations, and highlight achievements ranging from products, programs, or technology that allow us to harness offshore wind to better the lives of individuals and communities through clean energy, a safer environment, and innovative jobs.

“The Ventus Awards were created to shine a spotlight on the incredible work of individuals, companies and organizations paving the way for the future of the offshore wind industry through their talent, drive, and commitment,” said Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network. “The industry has come a long way and it is important that we celebrate how far we’ve come and recognize those leading the charge for a prosperous, global-wide future.”

Submissions to the Ventus Awards (full list below) are free. An individual can submit a nomination for more than one category and self-nominations are allowed:

“The U.S. offshore wind industry has battled through a decade’s headwinds to get to the point where the true potential of the sector is now about to be realized. The Network’s Ventus Awards – itself a pioneering effort – will provide an important opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of key players and organizations in advancing the sector this far and the innovation, passion and tenacity shown in doing so,” said Recharge Editor-in-Chief Darius Snieckus. “Recharge is proud to support this inaugural event with every expectation that it will immediately become a fixture in the industry calendar.”

All Ventus Awards are open to nominations with the exception of the Viterna Award for Engineering Excellence (2021 only) and the Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement, which is named after William Heronemus (1920-2002), considered the father of modern wind power. Eligible nominees can apply through an online platform through September 17. All completed applications will be reviewed by an industry selection committee and a jury of luminaries representing the breadth of the offshore wind industry. Winners will be honored at the Ventus Awards Gala, a black-tie event taking place in Washington D.C. on November 18 at the Schuyler Hotel. Tickets and table reservations are available for purchase beginning August 24.

“The Business Network’s Ventus Awards Gala celebrates the leaders and innovators that inspire the offshore wind energy industry as well as identifies the next generation of leaders that will propel the industry forward,” added Burdock. “The inaugural event will provide industry peers and colleagues an evening together to share in the growth, achievements, and excellence in our industry.”

