CGS Positioned as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Learning Services PEAK Matrix 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, has been recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer by Everest Group in the report, Learning Services PEAK Matrix® 2021. The 2021 PEAK Matrix® report analyzed the capabilities of 21 providers and identified 14 service providers as the “2021 Major Contenders” based on the assessment of market impact and vision & capability. For the second-consecutive year, CGS emerged as a Major Contender with offerings spanning across such services as content development & curation, content delivery, learning administration and learning spend management & procurement.



CGS also received a Star Performer designation, based on year-over-year improvements across all evaluated parameters:

Yearly annual contract value / year-over-year revenue growth

Number of new contract signings and extension

Value of new contract signings

Improvement in portfolio mix

Improvement in value delivered



The Star Performer recognition also reflects improvement performance in both market success and capability advancement.

In the PEAK Matrix® assessment, Everest Group analyzed the Learning Services market across key factors, strengths and development areas for service providers, including:

Market Adoption

Portfolio Mix

Value Delivered

Vision and Strategy

Scope of Services Offered

Innovation and Investments

Delivery Footprint



“CGS solutions, especially those across immersive learning, have become even more relevant for clients in the current virtual environment, and CGS continues to innovate its solutions to enable enhanced scalability and user experience,” said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. “CGS client-focused approach toward customizing its learning solutions and expanding its ecosystem of innovative learning solution vendors has enabled it to garner success in the market despite the impact of the pandemic and positioned it as a Star Performer on this year’s assessment.”

According to the Everest Group report, “COVID-19 has shaken up traditional learning practices across organizations. There is now increased focus on digital learning and agile learning strategies among stakeholders to prepare employees for future challenges and disruptions. After an initial setback to the market, organizations are looking to rope in learning services providers to focus on more end-to-end learning transformation.”

“With a rapidly changing business environment, our client-focused, tailored Enterprise Learning solutions were of greater importance for organizations requiring stability amid the disruption,” said Doug Stephen, president, Learning division, CGS. “Even as corporations return to the office, the CGS approach is to work with the organization to ensure best-in-class Learning services to meet their individual needs. When the global workforce was abruptly interrupted, there was a greater need for digital training formats. The shift from face-to-face to online learning required innovative technology to engage remote learners. Our technology-driven solutions, including our award-winning Teamwork AR™, an augmented reality learning offering, became critical to the remote workforce of our valued customers.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

