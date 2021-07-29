Quisitive Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle Award

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or “the Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Quisitive in the top echelon of the Microsoft Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.



“In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers’ digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Quisitive for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Quisitive maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform and its own portfolio of robust IP to provide innovative solutions, strong services, and unparalleled value to their customers. Quisitive also supplements these business applications services with technical cloud solutions that wrap around to holistically impact the client’s entire technology estate.

Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart added: “We have made a dedicated effort to grow our Business Applications services, both organically and through M&A, over the last several years. Recognition from achievements such as the Microsoft Inner Circle Award validates that our efforts are creating an impact within the Microsoft ecosystem and for our customers. We are committed to continuing this growth in Business Applications through our focus in industry-specific solutions, investment in our IP portfolio, and excellent customer service in partnership with the teams at Microsoft.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

