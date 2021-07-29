Fogo de Chão Announces New Location in Huntington Station, New York

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil, announced today its plan to open a new location in Huntington Station, New York. Located at the Walt Whitman Shops®, a Simon property and premier shopping and dining destination, the newest Fogo restaurant will mark the fourth New York metro location and second on Long Island, following Carle Place, White Plains and Manhattan.



“Fogo offers a unique dining experience that goes beyond a traditional restaurant setting,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring our experience to New Yorkers for nearly 10 years, and we look forward to soon serving our trademark Brazilian hospitality to guests in Huntington Station, as well.”

Fogo’s Huntington Station restaurant, designed in partnership with GH+A Design Studios, will feature a bar, lounge and an authentic Churrasco Grill in the heart of the restaurant’s dining space where guests will be able to watch Fogo’s gaucho chefs butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. The restaurant will have over 300 seats, as well as an open-air outdoor patio.

The new location will feature unique design aesthetics including a stylish marble exterior, soaring windows, modern chandeliers, natural wood paneling and rich furnishing colors that pay homage to the brand’s Brazilian heritage. Additional highlights to enhance the guest experience include a glass-encased wine room displaying many of South America’s finest varietals, and a dry-aged meat cabinet for in-house aging.

Fogo’s menu consists of a variety of hand-carved, fire-roasted meats – including premium, dry-aged cuts and Wagyu steaks – as well as seafood options, seasonal dishes, and fresh fruits and vegetables on the Market Table. A Weekday Lunch option starting at $15 will also be offered in Huntington Station, along with specialty Brazilian-inspired cocktails, award-winning South American wines, premium whiskey and bourbon, and All-Day Happy Hour in both the bar and dining room. The Huntington Station location will also offer Fogo To-Go and Offsite Catering so guests can enjoy Fogo in any space.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 56 locations across the globe, including 44 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Five additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery market.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

