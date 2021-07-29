Purpose Investments to Launch World’s First Pure Play Enterprise Software ETF to List on London Stock Exchange in Partnership with HANetf

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is happy to announce that tomorrow it will launch the Purpose Enterprise Software ESG-S UCITS ETF (“the Fund”), the world’s first pure play enterprise software ETF to list on the London Stock Exchange. The Fund, which will trade under the ticker SOFT, is being made available through Purpose’s partnership with HANetf, an independent European ETF specialist.



SOFT will provide investors with exposure to a diverse ESG-screened selection of software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) enterprise software companies at the forefront of the digital revolution, including household names such as Adobe, Shopify, and Twitter.

The software industry has benefitted greatly from the acceleration of digital transformation, as industries move towards automation and improved operational efficiency. Through SOFT, investors will have an efficient means of accessing these trends.

“The software industry plays an important role in our everyday lives and these businesses represent some of the most exciting business models of the future. The global pandemic accelerated growth in the sector, as businesses were forced to pivot and further embrace digitisation, and we believe these trends will have long lasting implications,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments, “As the global economy continues to recover, we are very excited to partner with HANetf and offer investors an accessible way to get exposure to the software companies shaping our future.”

SOFT will track the Solactive Purpose Enterprise Software ESG Screened Index NTR (SOFTWARN). The SOFTWARN index performance achieved 50.28% returns in the past 12 months and 473.27% in the last five years1. The Fund will have a total expense ratio of 0.59%.

“We believe that if a company does not consider itself a technology company, it must buy a product from one, become one, or get left behind. Software enables this, which is why we are particularly excited about SOFT’s SaaS focus,” said Nicholas Mersch, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. “Software companies have highly scalable recurring revenue that is resilient in any market environment. These businesses have high gross margins, strong free cash flow, and bullet proof balance sheets.”

ESG is a core factor embedded across Purpose Investment’s investment process and at the foundation of how it thinks about building products. As such, SOFT contains an ESG screen to exclude companies with exposure to controversial weapons and fossil fuels. The Purpose Enterprise Software ESG-S UCITS ETF is expected to be scheduled as an Article 8 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

The Fund will trade on Xetra on August 3 and on Borsa Italiana later in the month.

For more information on the Fund, please visit: https://www.hanetf.com/product/27/fund/purpose-enterprise-software-esg-s-ucits-etf-acc

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

About HANetf

HANetf is an independent ETF provider founded by two of Europe’s leading ETF pioneers, Hector McNeil and Nik Bienkowski, to challenge conventional approaches to ETF product development and create distinctive opportunities for investors. HANetf’s unique UCITS ETF range is the result of close collaboration with leading asset managers that leverage HANetf’s full-service white-label ETF platform to simplify the set-up, launch and distribution of their investment ideas. For more information on HANetf, please visit https://www.hanetf.com/

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Communications issued in the European Economic Area (“EEA”)

The content in this document is issued by HANetf Management Limited (“HML”) acting in its capacity as management company of HANetf ICAV. HML is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. HML is registered in Ireland with registration number 621172.

Communications issued in the UK

The content in this document is issued by HANetf Limited (“HANetf”), an appointed representative of Mirabella Advisers LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA FRN 606792). HANetf is registered in England and Wales with registration number 10697042.

This communication has been prepared for professional investors, but the Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”) set out in this communication may be available in some jurisdictions to any investors. Please check with your broker or intermediary that the relevant ETF is available in your jurisdiction and suitable for your investment profile.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The price of the ETFs may vary and they do not offer a fixed income.

This document may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our belief or current expectations with regards to the performance of certain assets classes. Forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The content of this document does not constitute an investment advice nor an offer for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any product or make any investment. An investment in an exchange traded product is dependent on the performance of the underlying asset class, less costs, but it is not expected to track that performance exactly. The ETFs involve numerous risks including among others, general market risks relating to underlying adverse price movements in an Index or underlying asset class and currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.

The information contained on this document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of securities in the United States or any province or territory thereof, where HANetf ICAV or their ETFs are authorised or registered for distribution and where no prospectus of HANetf ICAV has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority. No document or information on this document should be taken, transmitted or distributed (directly or indirectly) into the United States. HANetf ICAV, nor any securities issued by it, have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or the Investment Company Act of 1940 or qualified under any applicable state securities statutes.

HANetf ICAV is an open-ended Irish collective asset management vehicle issuing under the terms in the Prospectus and relevant Supplement approved by the Central Bank of Ireland (“CBI”) (“Prospectus”) is the issuer of the ETFs. Investors should read the current version of the Prospectus before investing and should refer to the section of the Prospectus entitled ‘Risk Factors’ for further details of risks associated with an investment in the ETFs. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the Prospectus.

The Prospectus can all be downloaded from www.hanetf.com.

The decision and amount to invest in any ETF should take into consideration your specific circumstances after seeking independent investment, tax and legal advice.

__________________________________

1 Source: HANetf/Bloomberg as of 30.06.21