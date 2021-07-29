Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter Results

English French

CONFERENCE CALL:

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Friday, August 6, 2021 TIME: 1:00 PM Eastern Time CALL: 1-888-440-3307

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE SAME DAY THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4231183 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, August 6, 2021 as of 4:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS : Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.co m / eng/sh a reholder-information .

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.