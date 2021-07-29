TaskUs Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading outsourcing provider for high growth companies, will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on August 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:

What: TaskUs Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Numbers: US and Canada (844) 721-1080 / International (929) 517-0923

Conference ID: 9548709

Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

