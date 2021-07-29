Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021:

Gross revenues: $2 8 . 9 million in Q2 2021 compared to $9.3 million in Q2 2020 , up 20 9 %

Net income: $2. 0 million in Q2 2021, as compared to a net loss of $11.3 million in Q2 2020

EBITDA 1 : $10. 8 million in Q2 2021, as compared to negative $ 2.1 million in Q2 2020

Adjusted EBITDA1: $11.3 million in Q2 2021, as compared to negative $1.8 million in Q2 2020

Highlights of First Six Months of 2021:

Gross revenues: $ 50 .0 million in 6M 2021 compared to $23.1 million in 6M 2020 , up 116%

Net income: $ 0 . 6 million in 6M 2021, as compared to a net loss of $19.6 million in 6M 2020

EBITDA 1 : $17. 3 million in 6M 2021 as compared to negative $1.1 million in 6M 2020

Adjusted EBITDA1: $19.2 6M 2021, as compared to negative $0.5 million in 6M 2020

Second Quarter of 2021 and Recent Developments:

Fleet increase by 45 % with the d elivery of 5 modern Japanese Capesizes

Fleet modernization through substitution of the fleet’s oldest Capesize with a n eight year younger v essel

New time charter agreements with prominent charterers

Financing and refinancing transactions of $117.3 million including a $30.9 million sale and leaseback & new loan commitment

July 29, 2021 - Athens, Greece - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP), announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company generated gross revenues of $28.9 million, a 209% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $11.3 million, from negative $1.8 million in the same period of 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $2.0 million compared to net loss of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The daily Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”)1 of the fleet for the second quarter of 2021 was $20,095, marking a 270% increase compared $5,424 for the second quarter of 2020.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, gross revenues were $50.0 million, increased by 116% when compared to $23.1 million in same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was $19.2 million, compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million in the same period of 2020. The daily TCE of the fleet for the first six months of 2021 was $18,327 compared to $6,985 in the first six months of 2020. The average daily OPEX was $5,766 compared to $5,353 of the respective period of 2020.

Cash and cash-equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits as of June 30, 2021 stood at $56.4 million. Shareholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter was $199.4 million, vs. $95.7 million in December 31, 2020. Long-term debt (senior and junior loans and financial leases) stood at $203.8 million as of June 30, 2021, from $169.8 million as of the end of 2020. In the same period, following the addition of four of our new acquisitions, the book value of our fleet (including vessels held for sale and advances for vessel acquisitions) increased by 43.3% to $367.9 million from $256.7 million.

Third Quarter 2021 TCE Guidance:

As of the date hereof, approximately 94% of the Company fleet’s expected operating days in the third quarter of 2021 have been fixed at an estimated TCE of approximately $28,8802, or 63% higher than the TCE recorded in the first half of the year. Our TCE guidance for the third quarter of 2021 includes certain conversions (8 vessels) of index-linked charters to fixed for the 3-month period ending on September 30, 2021 which were concluded in the first and second quarter of 2021 as part of our freight hedging strategy. The following table provides the break-down:

Operating Days TCE TCE - fixed rate (index-linked conversion) 719.6 $28,049 TCE - fixed rate 136.6 $28,782 TCE - index linked & spot 591.9 $29,913 Total / Average 1,448.1 $28,880

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The six-month period that ended on June 30, 2021, marks a significant turning point for Seanergy, with strong financial performance, being the first profitable first-half since the Company’s relaunching in 2015. Most importantly, we have successfully concluded many milestone transactions that saw Seanergy’s fleet growing by more than 60% while solidifying our financial standing.

Concerning our results for the second quarter of 2021 , our daily TCE was approximately $20,000, marking an increase of 270% compared to the TCE of the second quarter of 2020. The TCE of the fleet for the first 6 months of 2021 was about $18,300 per day as compared to a daily TCE of approximately $7,000 in the first half of 2020. As discussed in our last earnings release, our TCE performance in the second quarter was affected by certain less favorable conversions of index-linked charters to fixed which were concluded in the fourth quarter of 2020 as part of our freight hedging strategy. However, our Q3 guidance is very strong at close to $29,000 per day. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and first half of 2021 was $11.3 million and $19.2 million respectively, as compared to negative adjusted EBITDA by $1.85 million and $0.5 million in the respective periods of 2020. Net result for the quarter was a profit of $2.0 million, which was sufficient to reverse the slight losses of the first quarter of the year resulting in a profitable first half for our Company.

Regarding our fleet growth and renewal strategy , since the beginning of the year, our investment in our fleet has totaled approximately $160 million, and we have agreed to acquire 6 high-quality Japanese Capesize bulkers of an average age of 10.5 years, with the most recent acquisition being that of the 2009 built M/V Friendship. This vessel will essentially replace the oldest vessel in our fleet, the 2001 built M/V Leadership, which we agreed to sell to third-party buyers. This asset swap is improving the age profile of our fleet and enhances its competitiveness and compliance with the upcoming environmental regulations.

To date we have taken delivery of five out of the six new acquisitions and the last vessel, the 2012 built Worldship is scheduled to be delivered to us in August, followed by the delivery of the M/V Leadership to her new owners in September. The total investment capex of about $160 million has been fully funded by our cash reserves, which remain strong following these acquisitions, and newly concluded debt financing arrangements.

On the debt financing front , in the first half of 2021, we have successfully concluded new financings and refinancings of $104.3 million whilst making $69.7 million prepayments and repayments on our legacy debt facilities. The resulting net increase in our debt by $34.6 million, against an increase in the book value of our fleet by $158.9 million, implies a 22% effective loan-to-value on our new acquisitions. Next to the significant deleveraging of the balance sheet, the retirement of expensive debt and its replacement with competitively priced financings reflects positively on our bottom line. Indicatively, the weighted average interest rate on the facilities that were fully prepaid was 8.4% as compared to 3.35% for the new $104.3 million financings. We also expect that the terms of our financings will improve further going forward.

Concerning the commercial deployment of our fleet , in 2021 to date, we have concluded seven new period employment agreements ranging from 12 months to 5 years. All time-charters have been concluded with world-leading charterers in the Capesize sector, including NYK, Cargill, Anglo American and Ssangyong. The underlying rates are mainly index-linked, in most cases with options to convert to fixed based on the prevailing freight futures curve, allowing us to capitalize on potential spikes in the day-rates. Taking advantage of the strong market conditions, we have concluded fixed rate T/Cs at rates exceeding $31,000 per day for periods ranging from 12 to 18 months for two vessels. We continue to position our fleet optimally for what we believe to be an unfolding commodities super-cycle, which will underscore the importance of dry bulk shipping and especially that of the Capesize sector in global seaborne trade.

W ith respect to the implementation of our ESG agenda and as part of our continuous efforts to improve the energy efficiency rating of our fleet, we have installed Energy Saving Devices (“ESDs”) on an additional vessel and we have agreed with Cargill to install ESDs on another vessel in the coming months. Moreover, we have partnered with DeepSea for the installation of Artificial Intelligence performance systems on our fleet with proven benefit on fuel consumption. Finally we are in progressed discussions with other charterers for similar ESD projects, as well as for biofuel blend trials, which we believe to be one of the most efficient ways to transition into a greener future for shipping.

Regarding current market conditions , we are very pleased to see a consistent positive trend in our sector with daily rates above $20,000/ day since the beginning of April. Looking ahead, we are entering the seasonally “strong” period for Brazilian iron ore exports as local miners are ramping up production, supported by favorable weather conditions and “clean” plant maintenance schedules. At the same time coal prices are at the highest level of the last decade resulting in steadily rising seaborne coal volumes - a positive trend that defies the seasonal patterns of the last years. On that basis, and considering the favorable vessel-supply fundamentals of our sector with the orderbook standing at the lowest level of the last 25 years, as amplified by the catalytic effect of the upcoming environmental regulations, we feel confident about the prospects of the Capesize market.

As mentioned earlier, our daily TCE for the third quarter, based on 94% of our available days, stands at approximately $29,000, which is 63% higher than our 1H TCE. As part of our forward rates hedging strategy, we have triggered the “floating to fixed” feature on 8 of our index-linked charterers at an average net daily rate of approximately $28,050. This in combination with the solid outlook for our sector will form the basis for what we expect to be a further improved financial performance in the next quarter.

On a closing note, we have worked tirelessly and determinedly over the last 18 months to execute consistently on our strategic initiatives and place Seanergy amongst the most prominent Capesize owners globally. We remain committed to delivering additional value for our shareholders.”

Company Fleet following vessels’ deliveries and the sale of the M/V Leadership:

Vessel Name Vessel Size Class Capacity (DWT) Year Built Yard Scrubber Fitted Employment Type Minimum T/C duration Partnership Capesize 179,213 2012 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked (1) 3 years Championship Capesize 179,238 2011 Sungdong Yes T/C Index Linked (2) 5 years Lordship Capesize 178,838 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked (3) 3 years Premiership Capesize 170,024 2010 Sungdong Yes T/C Index Linked (4) 3 years Squireship Capesize 170,018 2010 Sungdong Yes T/C Index Linked (5) 3 years Knightship Capesize 178,978 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked (6) 3 years Gloriuship Capesize 171,314 2004 Hyundai No T/C Index Linked (7) 10 months Fellowship Capesize 179,701 2010 Daewoo No T/C Index Linked (8) 1 year Geniuship Capesize 170,058 2010 Sungdong No T/C Index Linked (9) 11 months Hellasship Capesize 181,325 2012 Imabari No T/C Index Linked (10) 11 months Flagship Capesize 176,387 2013 Mitsui No T/C Index Linked (11) 5 years Patriotship Capesize 181,709 2010 Saijo - Imabari Yes T/C Fixed Rate-$31,000/day (12) 1 year Tradership Capesize 176,925 2006 Namura No T/C Index Linked(13) 11 months Friendship Capesize 176,952 2009 Namura No T/C Index Linked(14) 17 months Goodship Capesize 177,536 2005 Mitsui No Voyage/Spot Worldship (15) Capesize 181,415 2012 Japanese Shipyard Yes T/C Fixed Rate -$31,750/day(16) 1 year Total / Average age 2,829,631 11.4

(1) Chartered by a major European utility and energy company and delivered to the charterer on September 11, 2019 for a period of minimum 33 to maximum 37 months with an optional period of about 11 to maximum 13 months. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI. In addition, the Company has the option to convert to a fixed rate for a period of between 3 and 12 months, based on the prevailing Capesize Forward Freight Agreement Rate (“FFA”) for the selected period.

(2) Chartered by Cargill. The vessel was delivered to the charterer on November 7, 2018 for a period of employment of 60 months, with an additional period of about 24 to about 27 months at the charterer’s option. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI plus a net daily scrubber premium of $1,740. In addition, the time charter provides the option to convert the index linked rate to a fixed rate for a period of between 3 and 12 months based on the Capesize FFA for the selected period.

(3) Chartered by a major European utility and energy company and delivered on August 4, 2019 for a period of minimum 33 to maximum 37 months with an optional period of 11-13 months. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI plus a net daily scrubber premium of $3,735 until May 2021. In addition, the Company has the option to convert to a fixed rate for a period of between three and 12 months, based on the prevailing Capesize FFA for the selected period.



(4) Chartered by Glencore and was delivered to the charterer on November 29, 2019 for a period of minimum 36 to maximum 42 months with two optional periods of minimum 11 to maximum 13 months. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI plus a net daily scrubber premium of $2,055.

(5) Chartered by Glencore and was delivered to the charterer on December 19, 2019 for a period of minimum 36 to maximum 42 months with two optional periods of minimum 11 to maximum 13 months. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI plus a net daily scrubber premium of $2,055.

(6) Chartered by Glencore and was delivered to the charterer on May 15, 2020 for a period of about 36 to about 42 months with two optional periods of minimum 11 to maximum 13 months. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI.

(7) Chartered by Pacbulk Shipping and delivered to the charterer on April 23, 2020 initially for a period of about 10 to about 14 months. Upon expiration of the current T/C period, in June 2021, the vessel commenced the second extension period up to minimum January 1, 2022 to maximum April 30, 2022. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI. In addition, the Company has the option to convert to a fixed rate, based on the prevailing Capesize FFA for the selected period.

(8) Chartered by Anglo American, a leading global mining company, and expected to be delivered to the charterer towards the beginning of June 2021 for a period of minimum 12 to maximum 15 months from the delivery date. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI. In addition, the Company has the option to convert to a fixed rate for a period of minimum three and maximum 12 months, based on the prevailing Capesize FFA for the selected period.

(9) Chartered by Pacbulk Shipping and was delivered to the charterer on March 22, 2021 for a period of about 11 to about 14 months from the delivery date. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI. In addition, the Company has the option to convert to a fixed rate based on the prevailing Capesize FFA for the selected period.

(10) Chartered by NYK Line and was delivered to the charterer on May 10, 2021 for a period of minimum 11 to maximum 15 months. The daily charter hire is based at a premium over the BCI.

(11) Chartered by Cargill. The vessel was delivered to the charterer on May 10, 2021 for a period of 60 months. The daily charter hire is based at a premium over the BCI minus $1,325 per day. In addition, the time charter provides the option to convert the index linked rate to a fixed rate for a period of minimum 3 to maximum 12 months based on the Capesize FFA for the selected period.

(12) Chartered by a European cargo operator and was delivered to the charterer on June 7, 2021 for a period of minimum 12 to maximum 18 months. The daily charter hire is fixed at $31,000.

(13) Chartered by a major South Korean industrial company and was delivered to the charterer on June 15, 2021 for a period employment of 11 to 15 months. The daily charter hire is based on the BCI.

(14) Chartered by NYK Line and was delivered to the charterer on July 29, 2021 for a period of minimum 17 to maximum 24 months. The daily charter hire is based at a premium over the BCI.

(15) Prompt delivery

(16) Chartered by a U.S. commodity trading company and will be delivered to the charterer upon its delivery for a period of about 12 to 16 months. The daily charter hire is fixed at $31,750.





Fleet Data:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Ownership days (1) 1,164 910 2,155 1,820 Operating days (2) 1,122 863 2,055 1,764 Fleet utilization (3) 96.4% 94.8% 95.4% 96.9% TCE rate (4) $20,095 $5,424 $18,327 $6,985 Daily Vessel Operating Expenses (5) $5,908 $5,140 $5,766 $5,353

(1) Ownership days are the total number of calendar days in a period during which the vessels in a fleet have been owned or chartered in. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of the Company’s fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that the Company recorded during a period.

(2) Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. Operating days includes the days that our vessels are in ballast voyages without having finalized agreements for their next employment.

(3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that the vessels are generating revenue and is determined by dividing operating days by ownership days for the relevant period.

(4) TCE rate is defined as the Company’s net revenue less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of the Company’s operating days during the period. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel oil and diesel oil) expenses, canal charges and other commissions. The Company includes the TCE rate, a non-GAAP measure, as it believes it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with net revenues from vessels, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, and because it assists the Company’s management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of the Company’s vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The Company’s calculation of TCE rate may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reconciles the Company’s net revenues from vessels to the TCE rate.

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except operating days and TCE rate)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Net revenues from vessels 27,832 9,042 48,230 22,381 Less: Voyage expenses 5,285 4,361 10,567 10,060 Net operating revenues 22,547 4,681 37,663 12 , 32 1 Operating days 1,122 863 2,055 1,764 TCE rate $20,095 $5,424 $18,327 $6,985

(5) Vessel operating expenses include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricants, insurance, maintenance and repairs. Daily Vessel Operating Expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant time periods. The Company’s calculation of daily vessel operating expenses may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The following table reconciles the Company’s vessel operating expenses to daily vessel operating expenses.





(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except ownership days and Daily Vessel Operating Expenses)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Vessel operating expenses 8,879 4,677 14,428 9,742 Less: Pre-delivery expenses 2,002 - 2,002 - Vessel operating expenses excluding pre-delivery expenses 6,877 4,677 12,426 9,742 Ownership days 1,164 910 2,155 1,820 Daily Vessel Operating Expenses 5,908 5,140 5,766 5,353

Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Net income/(loss) 1,961 (11,286) 640 (19,629) Add: Net interest and finance cost 4,277 5,556 8,307 11,244 Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,520 3,674 8,337 7,308 EBITDA 10,758 (2,056) 17,284 (1,077) Add: stock based compensation 528 207 1,931 589 Adjusted EBITDA 11,286 (1,849) 19,215 (488)

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") represents the sum of net income / (loss), interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and amortization and, if any, income taxes during a period. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude stock based compensation, which the Company believes is not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are presented as we believe that these measures are useful to investors as a widely used means of evaluating operating profitability. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Interest and Finance Costs to Cash Interest and Finance Costs Reconciliation:

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Interest and finance costs, net (4,277) (5,556) (8,307) (11,244) Add: Amortization of deferred finance charges 985 177 1,702 349 Add: Amortization of convertible note beneficial conversion feature 61 1,279 1,238 2,416 Add: Amortization of other deferred charges 333 149 174 302 Cash interest and finance costs (2,898) (3,951) (5,193) (8,177)

Second Quarter and Recent Developments:

Update on Vessel Acquisitions and Time-Charter Agreements

Deliveries and Time Charters Commencement

During the first half, the Company has agreed to acquire six high-quality Japanese Capesize bulkers and has taken delivery of five, while the sixth vessel is scheduled to be delivered in August. All newly acquired units have been fixed on medium to long-term time charters as of their respective deliveries.

M/V Hellasship

In May 2021, the Company took delivery of the 181,325 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2012 in Japan, which was renamed M/V Hellasship. The M/V Hellasship was fixed on a time charter with NYK Line, a leading Japanese shipping company and operator. The T/C commenced on May 10, 2021 and will have a term of minimum 11 to maximum 15 months. The gross daily rate of the T/C is based at a premium over the BCI.

M/V Flagship

In May 2021, the Company took delivery of the 176,387 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2013 in Japan, which was renamed M/V Flagship. The M/V Flagship is the second vessel of the Company’s fleet time-chartered to Cargill International S.A. (“Cargill”). The daily hire is based on the BCI, while the Company has the option to convert the index-linked hire to fixed for a minimum period of three months to a maximum of 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve. The rate is 102% of the BCI minus $1,325 per day. The term of the T/C is 5 years from the delivery of the vessel to Cargill, which took place on May 10, 2021.

M/V Patriotship

In June 2021, the Company took delivery of the 181,709 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2010 in Japan, which was renamed M/V Patriotship. The M/V Patriotship has been fixed on a time charter with a major European cargo operator. The T/C commenced on June 7, 2021 and will have a term of minimum 12 to maximum 15 months. The gross daily hire is $31,000.

M/V Tradership

In June 2021, the Company took delivery of the 176,925 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2006 in Japan, which was renamed M/V Tradership. The M/V Tradership has been fixed on a time charter with a major South Korean industrial company. The T/C commenced on June 15, 2021 and will have a term of minimum 11 to maximum 15 months. The gross daily rate of the T/C is based on the BCI.

M/V Worldship

In May 2021, the Company agreed to acquire a 181,415 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2012 in Japan, which will be renamed M/V Worldship. The M/V Worldship has been fixed on a T/C with a world-leading U.S. commodity trading company, at a gross daily rate of $31,750 for a period of minimum 12 to maximum16 months. The T/C is expected to commence immediately upon the vessel’s upcoming delivery, which is anticipated within August 2021.

Vessel Replacement

M/V Friendship

In July 2021, the Company took delivery of the 176,952 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2009 in Japan, which was renamed M/V Friendship. The M/V Friendship has been fixed on a time charter with NYK Line, a leading Japanese shipping company and operator. The T/C will commence promptly, upon finalization of the customary handover process and will have a term of minimum 17 to maximum 24 months. The gross daily rate of the T/C is based on 102% of the BCI.

M/V Leadership

Additionally, the Company has agreed to sell the 2001-built M/V Leadership to an unaffiliated party for a net sale price of $12.0 million. The substitution will improve the average age of the Company’s fleet. The vessel’s delivery to her new owners is anticipated within September 2021.

Financing Updates

During the second quarter, the Company has successfully concluded new financings and refinancing of $104.3 million and has received a commitment letter for a loan facility of up to $13.0 million.

Alpha Bank S.A.

On May 20, 2021, the Company entered into a $37.45 million credit facility to (i) refinance the existing facilities of $25.5 million secured by the M/V Leadership and the M/V Squireship and (ii) finance the previously unencumbered M/V Lordship. The earliest maturity date of the facility will be in December 2024 and the interest rate is 3.5% plus LIBOR per annum.

Aegean Baltic Bank S.A.

On April 22, 2021, the Company entered into a credit facility for an amount of $15.5 million secured by the M/V Goodship and the M/V Tradership. The facility has a term of 4.5 years, with latest maturity date falling in December 2025 and bears interest of LIBOR plus 4% per annum.

Cargill International S.A.

On May 11, 2021, the Company entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with Cargill to partially fund the acquisition cost of the M/V Flagship. The financing amount is $20.5 million at an implied interest rate of approximately 2% all-in, fixed for five years.

New Financing Agreement of $30.9 million

In June 2021, the Company successfully concluded the financing of two of its new acquisitions, the 2012-built Capesize M/V Hellasship and the 2010-built M/V Patriotship through a sale and leaseback agreement with a major Chinese financial institution. The vessels were sold and chartered back on a bareboat basis for a five-year period, the combined financing amount is $30.9 million and the applicable interest rate is LIBOR + 3.50% p.a.

Alpha Bank Commitment Letter - Friendship

In July 2021, the Company obtained a commitment letter from Alpha Bank S.A. for a loan facility of up to $13.0 million, in order to finance the acquisition of the 2009-built Capesize M/V Friendship. The interest rate will be LIBOR plus 3.25% p.a., and the term of the loan will be four years. The facility will be repaid through 4 quarterly instalments of $0.7 million followed by 12 quarterly instalments of $0.38 million and a balloon of $5.7 million payable together with the last instalment. The new loan facility will be structured as an additional loan tranche in the existing Alpha Bank facility secured by the M/Vs Lordship, Squireship and Leadership mentioned above.







Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

June 30,

2021 December 31, 2020* ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits 56,394 23,651 Vessels, vessel held for sale and advances for vessels’ acquisitions, net 367,897 256,737 Other assets 16,483 14,857 TOTAL ASSETS 440,774 295,245 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Long-term debt and other financial liabilities 203,829 169,762 Convertible notes 16,196 14,516 Other liabilities 21,335 15,273 Stockholders’ equity 199,414 95,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 440,774 295,245

* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of the period as of that date

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)









Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Vessel revenues 28,867 9,341 50,023 23,148 Commissions (1,035 ) (299 ) (1,793 ) (767 ) Vessel revenue, net 27,832 9,042 48,230 22,381 Expenses: Voyage expenses (5,285 ) (4,361 ) (10,567 ) (10,060 ) Vessel operating expenses (8,879 ) (4,677 ) (14,428 ) (9,742 ) Management fees (348 ) (251 ) (629 ) (503 ) General and administrative expenses (2,566 ) (1,786 ) (5,296 ) (3,145 ) Depreciation and amortization (4,520 ) (3,674 ) (8,337 ) (7,308 ) Operating income/(loss) 6,234 (5,707 ) 8,973 (8,377 ) Other income / (expenses): Interest and finance costs, net (4,277 ) (5,556 ) (8,307 ) (11,244 ) Other, net 4 (23 ) (26 ) (8 ) Total other expenses, net: (4,273 ) (5,579 ) (8,333 ) (11,252 ) Net income/(loss) 1,961 (11,286 ) 640 (19,629 ) Net income/(loss) per common share, basic and diluted 0.01 (0.65 ) 0.01 (2.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 160,171,874 17,478,283 137,590,311 9,588,854 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 174,592,644 17,478,283 152,052,538 9,588,854

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. On a ‘fully-delivered’ basis, the Company's fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.4 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 2,829,631 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

1 EBITDA and Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation below of EBITDA to net loss and TCE rate to net revenues from vessels, in each case the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

2 This guidance is based on certain assumptions and there can be no assurance that these TCE estimates or projected utilization will be realized. TCE estimates include certain floating (index) to fixed rate conversions concluded in previous periods. For vessels on index-linked T/Cs, the TCE realized will vary with the underlying index, and for the purposes of this guidance, the TCE assumed for the remaining operating days of an index-linked T/C is equal to the last invoiced average of the BCI for the respective T/C, which is approximately equal to $30,000 as compared to an average FFA rate of $36,000 per day for August and September 2021 as of July 26, 2021. Spot estimates are provided using the load-to-discharge method of accounting. Load-to-discharge accounting recognizes revenues over fewer days as opposed to the discharge-to-discharge method of accounting used prior to 2018, resulting in higher rates for these days and only voyage expenses being recorded in the ballast days. Over the duration of the voyage (discharge-to-discharge) there is no difference in the total revenues and costs to be recognized. The rates quoted are for days currently contracted. Increased ballast days at the end of the quarter will reduce the additional revenues that can be booked based on the accounting cut-offs and therefore the resulting TCE will be reduced accordingly.